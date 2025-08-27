INSOFTDEV SmartCar Adoption Rises in 2025 as UK Taxi Operators Rethink Dispatch Priorities

Free Regular Updates. 24/7 Critical Support SmartCar’s real-time dispatch dashboard and mobile apps for drivers and passengers in action. SmartCar’s advanced analytics and AI dashboard visualizing key performance metrics, bookings, and operational insights in real time.

INSOFTDEV’s SmartCar, a cloud-ready solution for taxi management, is gaining traction as operators seek alternatives to legacy systems like iCabbi and Autocab.

SmartCar is helping taxi operators modernize their operations with flexible tools, real-time insights, and the freedom to grow at their own pace.” — Simona Rascanu, Customer Engagement

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2025, UK taxi and private hire operators are increasingly re-evaluating their dispatch technology priorities. INSOFTDEV’s SmartCar platform, a modular and cloud-ready solution for mobility management, is gaining traction as operators seek alternatives to legacy systems like iCabbi and Autocab.Driven by the need for greater adaptability, real-time control, and cost-efficiency, fleets are choosing SmartCar for its white-label flexibility, API-first architecture, and multi-language support. According to internal company data, SmartCar adoption has grown by over 42% year-over-year in the UK, with the total number of active operators surpassing 150 across four continents.Additionally, client-branded driver and passenger apps built on the SmartCar platform recorded a 38% increase in downloads during the first half of 2025. The system now handles over 50,000 rides per day, supported by a stable infrastructure that maintained 99.99% uptime over the last 12 months."More operators are moving away from rigid systems and toward platforms like SmartCar that can scale and adapt to their needs," said Ionut Rascanu, Founder of INSOFTDEV. "The shift is less about replacing dispatch tools and more about future-proofing entire operations."📊 Key Growth Trends Driving Adoption:✅ Shift from on-premise to SaaS and hybrid taxi dispatch systems✅ 42% YoY growth in UK operator base; 150+ operators globally✅ 38% increase in app downloads (H1 2025)✅ Demand for branded passenger and driver apps with 7-day rollout✅ Expanded use cases: school transport, airport transfers, hotel shuttles✅ Integration with Booking.com, Mozio, CMAC, airline APIs, hotel logistics✅ Platform stability: 99.99% uptime, up to 10K+ rides/day✅ Support upgrade: response time reduced to under 1 hourTo stay ahead of emerging needs, INSOFTDEV has added new features including:✅ AI-assisted dispatching and ETA prediction✅ Multi-zone surge pricing✅ Support for electric vehicle fleets and smart charging APIs✅ Predictive analytics for fleet efficiency and cost controlThe company has also doubled its engineering and support capacity in 2025, strengthening its presence in both the UK and Eastern Europe to meet the increased service demands from clients.About INSOFTDEVINSOFTDEV is a UK-based provider of advanced taxi dispatch and mobility management solutions. Its flagship product, SmartCar, is trusted by operators across four continents for its flexibility, uptime, and powerful integrations. The platform supports up to 10,000 rides per day, across 13 web and mobile modules, with an uptime of 99.99% over the last 12 months.Press Contact:Simona RascanuFounder & Customer Engagement📧 office@insoftdev.com

