Suspects Sought in H Street Armed Robbery

– The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance to locate two suspects who robbed a cellphone store at gunpoint in Northeast.

On Thursday, December 18, 2025, at approximately 7:51 p.m., the suspects entered a cellphone store in the 800 block of H Street, Northeast, and approached employees. One suspect produced a gun and forced the employees and a patron to a back room. The suspects demanded the code to a safe and took over $90,000 in merchandise and $500 in cash. The suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

CCN: 25190068