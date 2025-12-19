Suspects Sought in H Street Armed Robbery
– The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance to locate two suspects who robbed a cellphone store at gunpoint in Northeast.
On Thursday, December 18, 2025, at approximately 7:51 p.m., the suspects entered a cellphone store in the 800 block of H Street, Northeast, and approached employees. One suspect produced a gun and forced the employees and a patron to a back room. The suspects demanded the code to a safe and took over $90,000 in merchandise and $500 in cash. The suspects fled the scene.
The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident, should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 25190068
