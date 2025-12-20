CMS awards 400 Medicare-funded residency slots to hospitals

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has allocated 400 Medicare-funded residency slots to 169 teaching hospitals. Of those slots, 200 are the fourth allocation from 1,000 new residency positions authorized over five years under Section 126 of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. The other 200 are allocated under Section 4122 of the law. At least 100 of those positions must be available for psychiatry or psychiatry subspecialty residency training programs. Applications for the next round of slots under both provisions open in January and close March 31.

