Governor Abbott Grants Clemency To Six Texans Recommended By Texas Board Of Pardons And Paroles

TEXAS, December 19 - December 19, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to the following six Texans recommended by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles:

Maria Del Refugio Argote, 40, for burglary of a motor vehicle in 2003 (Wharton County). Argote was sentenced to probation and to pay a $200 fine and restitution.

Tasha LaShay Castaneda, 42, for theft by check in 2003 (Hockley County) and for theft by check in 2004 (Hockley County). Castaneda was sentenced to probation and to pay a $100 fine and restitution for the 2003 offense. For the 2004 offense, she was sentenced to pay a $100 fine and restitution.

Joshua Ryan Cochran, 36, for possession of marijuana in 2007 (Bexar County). Cochran was sentenced to deferred adjudication probation and to pay a $250 fine.

Jennifer Ann Drane, 54, for theft by check in 1993 (Lee County). Drane was sentenced to pay a $25 fine and restitution.

Lucas John Flores, 50, for deadly conduct in 2000 (Hardeman County). Flores was sentenced to deferred adjudication probation and to pay a $750 fine and restitution.

Mark Anthony Morales, 36, for criminal mischief in 2008 (Washington County). Morales was sentenced to deferred adjudication probation and to pay a $500 fine and restitution.

"These six Texans have expressed qualities deserving of clemency through their dedication to changing their lives and service to their communities," said Governor Abbott. "I thank the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles for their work to improve our criminal justice system and reduce recidivism in our state by recommending clemency to give these individuals a second chance."