First Lady Cecilia Abbott Announces GRACE’s Sixth Annual Week Of Prayer To End Human Trafficking

TEXAS, January 5 - January 5, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

First Lady Cecilia Abbott today announced that the Governor's Response Against Child Exploitation (GRACE) initiative is hosting the sixth annual Week of Prayer to End Human Trafficking from January 5 through January 11, 2025. The statewide, interfaith week of prayer coincides with Human Trafficking Prevention Month and serves as a call to action to the faith-based community to unite in prayer, learn more about human trafficking, and discern opportunities to prevent exploitation and support survivors.

"Nothing is stronger than Texans standing together through prayer and action," said First Lady Abbott. "During this week of prayer, I encourage everyone to take a moment and join GRACE in its efforts to protect the vulnerable and stand against exploitation. Together, we can bring the support, healing, and justice that victims of human trafficking deserve."

WATCH: First Lady Cecilia Abbott and Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) Commissioner Audrey O'Neill invite Texans to join them in participating in Texas' sixth annual Week of Prayer to End Human Trafficking.

WATCH: DFPS Director of Human Trafficking Blanca Lance announce the 2026 Human Trafficking Prevention and Awareness Month guide, with learning opportunities and resources to help you fight human trafficking in your community.

Daily prayer intentions for the week include:

Monday, January 5: Pray that exploiters will be exposed and brought to justice, that all forms of human trafficking will come to an end, and that anyone vulnerable to trafficking will receive the care, protection, and support they need to stay safe from harm.

Tuesday, January 6: Pray that our hearts and minds will be open to recognizing the signs of human trafficking in our communities, and that Texans will have the awareness and courage to speak up when they see behavior that puts others at risk.

Wednesday, January 7: Pray for trauma-informed, victim-centered, innovative investigations that successfully recover those being trafficked.

Thursday, January 8: Pray for complete healing for all who are currently being exploited, or who have been exploited in the past.

Friday, January 9: Pray that child welfare workers, law enforcement officers, prosecutors, judges, and all others involved in the justice system will have the strength to endure and that justice prevails.

Saturday, January 10: Pray that the children, women, and men who are currently being exploited will find safety quickly, and that they are able to remain safe as they start to heal.

Sunday, January 11: Pray for discernment on the actions you can personally take to prevent human trafficking.