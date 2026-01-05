Governor Abbott Directs Investigations Into Potential Child Care Funding Fraud In Texas

TEXAS, January 5 - January 5, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter directing Texas state agencies to launch investigations into any potential child care funding fraud taking place in Texas.

"Recently, the Trump Administration and independent journalists have uncovered potential systematic fraud in subsidized child care systems in states like Minnesota," said Governor Abbott. "Such fraud will never be tolerated in Texas. Today, I directed Texas state agencies to take proactive steps to prevent, detect, and eliminate misuse of taxpayer funds to protect the integrity of Texas’ Child Care Services Program."

Under the direction of the Governor, the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), in collaboration with the Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC), will further implement anti-fraud measures and launch investigations into any potential fraud and misdirection of Texas taxpayer dollars.

