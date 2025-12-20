Update No. 1: VSP arrests suspect in connection with Fairfax shooting

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police arrests suspect in connection with Fairfax shooting

FAIRFAX, Vermont (Friday, Dec. 19, 2025) — The Vermont State Police has arrested a suspect on multiple charges following a shooting early Friday in Fairfax.

Timothy Bickings Jr., 44, of Fairfax is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder along with charges of aggravated domestic assault and reckless endangerment. Bickings was arrested Friday afternoon and brought to the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans Town, where he was jailed without bail pending his initial court appearance. He is scheduled for arraignment at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 22, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans.

VSP’s investigation has determined that the shooting arose out of a domestic situation involving people who all knew one another, and the names of the victims are not being released.

No additional details are available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Bickings’ arraignment. Members of the news media should contact the Court Clerk’s Office to confirm details of the hearings.

***Initial news release, 9:20 a.m. Friday, Dec. 19, 2025***

The Vermont State Police is investigating after a shooting in Fairfax left two people with serious but non-life-threatening injuries early Friday morning, Dec. 19, 2025.

Troopers have detained one person for questioning in connection with the shooting.

The investigation began at about 1:20 a.m. Friday when police received an emergency call reporting a shooting had occurred at an apartment building at 2 Fletcher Rd. in Fairfax. The victims were a man and a woman. They were taken by Fairfax Rescue to Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans and then transferred to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Responding troopers encountered and detained a man at the scene. The involved individuals are in their late 30s and early 40s.

Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was an isolated incident that involved people who knew one another. Everyone associated with this incident is believed to be accounted for, and there is no threat to the public.

This investigation is in its early stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit. The police departments from St. Albans and Swanton provided assistance.

Members of the public should expect a heavy police presence in the area of the shooting scene for several hours.

VSP asks that anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available. The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -