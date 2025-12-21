Saint Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#:25A4011360 TROOPER: Jacob Fox and Nathan Rode STATION: VSP-Saint Johnsbury CONTACT#: 802-748-3111 DATE/TIME: 12/20/2025 1908 hours LOCATION: Newbury, VT VIOLATION: Domestic Assault ACCUSED: Christopher Lovely AGE: 41 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT VICTIM: (VSP does not release the information of Victims of Domestic Assault) AGE: N/A CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Saint Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a family disturbance at a residence on Dickey Rd in Newbury, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and learned that the victim had been assaulted by a household member causing pain and fear. Lovely was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Saint Johnsbury State Police Barracks for processing. He was later ordered held on 500 dollars bail by the Honorable court. COURT ACTION: Yes COURT DATE: 12/22/2025 1230 hours COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division LODGED LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility BAIL: 500.00 MUG SHOT: Attached

