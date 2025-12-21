VT Route 100, Eden
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 100 is fully reopened in the area of VT Route 118.
Thank you for your patience. Drive safe.
