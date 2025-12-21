VT Route 100, Eden

State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police Williston News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification VT Route 100 is fully reopened in the area of VT Route 118. Thank you for your patience. Drive safe.



