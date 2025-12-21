St Albans Barracks / DUI Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2009267

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME:12/20/25 @2246 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 118, Montgomery

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal

ACCUSED: Alexander Telford

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Glover, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/20/2025 at approximately 2246 hours Troopers from the St Albans Barracks were notified of a crash on Vermont Route 118 in the town of Montgomery. The operator was identified as Alexander Telford of West Glover VT. While speaking with Telford, Troopers identified multiple indicators of impairment. Telford was issued a criminal citation to appear in Franklin County Court for the charge of DUI refusal.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/17/2026 @0800

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT:

