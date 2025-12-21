St Albans Barracks / DUI Refusal
CASE#: 25A2009267
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME:12/20/25 @2246 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 118, Montgomery
VIOLATION: DUI Refusal
ACCUSED: Alexander Telford
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Glover, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/20/2025 at approximately 2246 hours Troopers from the St Albans Barracks were notified of a crash on Vermont Route 118 in the town of Montgomery. The operator was identified as Alexander Telford of West Glover VT. While speaking with Telford, Troopers identified multiple indicators of impairment. Telford was issued a criminal citation to appear in Franklin County Court for the charge of DUI refusal.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/17/2026 @0800
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
