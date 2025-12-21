Submit Release
St Albans Barracks / DUI Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A2009267

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins                           

STATION: St Albans                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:12/20/25 @2246 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 118, Montgomery

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal

 

ACCUSED: Alexander Telford                                               

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Glover, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/20/2025 at approximately 2246 hours Troopers from the St Albans Barracks were notified of a crash on Vermont Route 118 in the town of Montgomery. The operator was identified as Alexander Telford of West Glover VT. While speaking with Telford, Troopers identified multiple indicators of impairment. Telford was issued a criminal citation to appear in Franklin County Court for the charge of DUI refusal. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/17/2026 @0800            

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT:

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

