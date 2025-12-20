Emergency repairs set to begin on SR 410 in Enumclaw

ENUMCLAW – Emergency work to repair the roadway on State Route 410 in Enumclaw will begin as early as Monday, Dec. 22.

Construction crews working under an emergency contract will repair the damaged portion of SR 410 near milepost 26 at Boise Creek. Emergency repairs include rebuilding the foundation of the roadway and repaving the road surface. Once construction begins, contractors will work around the clock to complete the repairs and restore travel in the eastbound lane.

Maintenance crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation closed the highway Wednesday, Dec. 10, between Enumclaw and Greenwater (mileposts 25-43) due to water over the roadway. The eastbound lane of SR 410 was severely eroded by floodwater near milepost 26. On Tuesday, Dec. 16, crews reopened the highway with a single-lane, temporary gravel bypass constructed on the westbound shoulder of SR 410.

The route remains limited to a single lane with limited access, a lower speed limit and no estimated time for restoring two-way traffic. People traveling in the area, including those with limited reservations at Crystal Mountain, should expect delays and traffic backups due to the temporary signal that will alternate single-lane traffic. Once construction begins, travelers may encounter additional delays in either direction for construction activities.