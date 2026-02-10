Lighting the way on the SR 4 Peter Crawford Bridge

KELSO/LONGVIEW – Thanks to a safety improvement project shaped by community input, people who walk, bike or roll across the State Route 4 Peter Crawford Bridge between Kelso and Longview will soon have a safer crossing.

Starting Monday, Feb. 9, Washington State Department of Transportation contractor Northeast Electric, LLC, will begin work to improve visibility along the bridge. Over the next several weeks, crews will replace the lights along the bridge with a brighter, pedestrian-focused lighting system.

“This project is a direct response to what the community told us they needed,” said WSDOT Project Engineer TJ Prendergast. “Restoring lighting on the bridge will improve visibility and help people feel safer when walking or biking across this important connection.”

What to expect

During construction, travelers on SR 4 will see occasional single-lane closures on the bridge, which has two lanes of traffic in each direction. Crews will work on the bridge one direction at a time, with the second lane open. Flaggers will direct traffic through the open lane as needed.

To reduce congestion, possible double-lane closures will take place at night when traffic volumes are lower. Night work is only allowed between 9 p.m. and 10 a.m., and delays of up to 20 minutes are possible.

Besides removing old equipment and installing the new lights, crews will also upgrade the electrical cabinets and wiring that power the bridge’s lighting.

Construction is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for daytime work, and 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. for any night work, for the duration of the project. WSDOT anticipates completing this project by mid-March.

Community engagement

Although the bridge is structurally sound, its lights have begun to falter, creating safety concerns for pedestrians who cross the bridge after dark.

WSDOT surveyed the public last summer to better understand how people use the bridge and what improvements matter most to them. WSDOT received more than 300 responses, with the community identifying poor lighting as the biggest safety concern.

Additional community feedback will help guide further improvements on and near the SR 4 Crawford Bridge in the future.