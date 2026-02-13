Public invited to Commercial Aviation Work Group Feb. 25 meeting in SeaTac: Attendees also may join meeting online

OLYMPIA – The state Commercial Aviation Work Group, which evaluates Washington’s future needs for commercial aviation and transportation, will host its first meeting of 2026 at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25, in SeaTac.

The first meeting of the new year is the group’s ninth overall. The group recently submitted its 2025 report (PDF 163KB) to the Legislature.

Work group members will research alternatives for more aviation capacity and expanding the use of existing airports as well as opportunities with other forms of transportation. The work group is not tasked with siting or building a new airport.

Those attending in person or online will have a chance to comment during the meeting. The public can also submit comments online by filling out the work group’s contact form.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Seattle Airport 18740 International Blvd., Seattle

Parking passes are available at the front desk.

Participants may also attend online (pre-registration is required) or watch the live stream on TVW.

Details: For those who wish to provide public comment:

There will be 30 minutes on the agenda for public comment for this meeting. Meeting facilitators will accept requests to speak from participants online and in person. People who wish to comment will be allowed no more than two minutes to provide input.

Comments are also accepted anytime if submitted through the online contact form.

Previous Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission (CACC)

The work group is separate from the previous Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission that researched locations to meet the state’s forecast demand for commercial passenger service, air cargo and general aviation. At its final meeting in 2023, the commission focused on providing information to be used by the Commercial Aviation Work Group. The commission released its final report (PDF 613KB) June 15, 2023. The work group has different members and a different mission.