Superintendent Degenfelder Congratulates Cynthia Lummis On Retirement

CHEYENNE – State Superintendent Megan Degenfelder issued the statement below to congratulate Senator Cynthia Lummis on her retirement.

Congratulations to Senator Cynthia Lummis on a well-earned retirement from the United States Senate!

I first met Senator Lummis when I was in high school and just beginning to get involved in our great Republican Party. I looked up to her instantly. When I was in college, I jumped at the opportunity to work on her first campaign for Congress and later served as an intern in her Washington, D.C. office.

Senator Lummis has been a committed public servant to this great state for over four decades. She was the youngest woman ever elected to the Wyoming Legislature, served as Wyoming’s State Treasurer for eight years, and proudly represented our state in the U.S. House of Representatives. She ultimately made history as the first woman ever elected to the United States Senate from Wyoming.

Throughout her career, she has championed Wyoming’s interests with tenacity and principle. But more than her record, Senator Lummis has been a trailblazer, a lifelong mentor to many, and a dear friend to our beloved state. Thank you Senator!

