Charges Filed Against Inmate Accused in Deadly Attack at River No...

Agency News December 19, 2025

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA — A grand jury in Grayson County has indicted inmate John Holomon Russell on charges related to the line of duty killing of Master Corrections Officer Jeremy Lewis Hall and attack of two additional officers at River North Correctional Center.

Russell, 32, faces the following charges:

One count of Aggravated Murder

Two counts of Attempted Aggravated Murder

One count of Malicious Wounding

One count of Aggravated Malicious Wounding

“I want to thank Grayson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brandon R. Boyles and his office for pursuing charges for the unspeakable killing of Master Corrections Officer Jeremy Lewis Hall and attack on two additional members of our River North corrections team,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “The VADOC will continue to seek prosecution to the fullest extent of the law – and our agency will never stop saying Officer Hall’s name and honoring his legacy of service and sacrifice in the line of duty.”

Russell was serving an 11 year, 11 month total sentence. He was sentenced to 15 years with 8 years and 1 month suspended for a carjacking offense (offense date 5/9/2017) in Fairfax County Circuit Court, 3 years for use of a firearm in commission of a felony offense (offense date 5/9/2017) in Fairfax County Circuit Court, and 4 years and 8 months with 2 years and 8 months suspended for a shoplifting offense (offense date 11/15/2016) in Albemarle County Circuit Court.

The fatal attack occurred on the morning of November 17 at River North CC. Two additional Officers were treated at a local hospital and were later released.

As Russell’s prosecution is now pending, the VADOC has no further comment at this time.