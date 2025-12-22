Angel Twin Launches Referral & Connections Program, Transforming Its AI Ecosystem into a Scalable Rewards Engine

Pavan Agarwel CEO AngelAi & Chairman Angel Twin

Empowers users and professionals to earn ongoing rewards currency - Angel Points while expanding a secure, AI-driven ecosystem.

AngelAi was founded on the belief that AI should empower people, not extract from them...we’re helping millions take their first step to unlock new financial opportunities.” — Pavan Agarwal, CEO and Founder of AngelAi.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angel Twin , in partnership with AngelAi , today announced the launch of its Referral & Connections Program. This initiative is designed to help new users discover and adopt the Angel ecosystem while providing existing members a seamless way to generate ongoing rewards for sharing Angel Twin and AngelAi with their networks.The program centers on Angel Points, a flexible rewards currency redeemable for a wide range of ecosystem benefits, including branded merchandise, gifts, credit reports, appraisals, and other premium services. For a limited time, AngelAi is awarding double points to users who set up a new account.A Scalable, Two-Tier Rewards StructureAs referred users purchase Angel Points to enhance their Twins, referrers earn ongoing rewards through a strategic two-tier structure:• 3% Rewards on direct (first-tier) purchases.• 1% Rewards on second-tier purchases.Getting started is simple: users visit AskAngel.Ai, generate a personalized link, and share it across any channel. All rewards can be viewed and managed through the Angel Wallet by simply typing “Open My Wallet” on the platform.Empowering Professionals and CommunitiesThe program is specifically designed to support creators, influencers, real estate professionals, financial advisors, and community leaders. It allows them to introduce their audiences to AI in a practical way grounded in data ownership and financial intelligence. A single referral link can generate recurring rewards without requiring any change to a professional’s existing workflow.“AngelAi was founded on the belief that AI should empower people, not extract from them,” said Pavan Agarwal , CEO and Founder of AngelAi. “This program aligns incentives across professionals and communities, creating a rewards system that is both practical and transformative. By making AI adoption simple, secure, and rewarding, we’re helping millions take their first step into an economy where they own their data, benefit from their networks, and unlock new financial opportunities.”The Future of AI Social IntegrationAngel Twin’s Referral & Connections Program functions as a business growth engine and client engagement enhancer. By aligning incentives, the program creates a mutually reinforcing cycle: professionals grow their income, clients gain superior tools, and the community expands organically.About Angel TwinAngel Twin is revolutionizing AI ownership, automation, and monetization with the mission of creating 2 billion Angel Twins—AI-powered digital identities that allow individuals to control, engage, and earn in the AI-driven economy.By enabling "AI to talk to AI," Angel Twin pioneers AI Social Integration, where users, businesses, and digital assistants seamlessly interact to enhance productivity and unlock new financial opportunities. Unlike traditional models that extract data for corporate profit, Angel Twin prioritizes accuracy and security. It leverages AngelAi’s proprietary TLM (Transactional Language Model) for unmatched mathematical precision and Twin Protocol’s decentralized AI Vaults for secure, user-owned storage.About AngelAiAngelAi is the flagship fintech AI platform developed by Celligence LLC, the parent company behind its creation and long-term funding. Much like Alphabet serves as the holding company for Google, Celligence is the strategic parent to AngelAi, and has an intellectual property portfolio of over 100 patents that have been valued at $119 Billion.AngelAi’s mission is to make “Ai You Can Bank On” a reality for everyone, bringing fairness, speed, and transparency to financial services. Nothing Is Beyond Reachwith AngelAi’s empathetic technology.Puerto Rico based, Celligence has engineered a novel AI foundational model that is composed of evolving and self-generating neural cells, which come together to solve complex problems in real time – a Transactional Language Model (TLM). Unlike black-box generative models, AngelAi’s architecture is deterministic and explainable, delivering 100% trusted, verifiable answers in high-stakes domains like lending. The platform’s capabilities span mortgage lending, personal finance, credit, blockchain and more; all delivered through an intuitive conversational AI user interface.At Celligence, a team of brilliant engineers ("Billianeers") is expanding the boundaries of the financial services industry through innovations in mobile applications, customer acquisition, retention algorithms, and AI-based process automation continuously filing new patents supporting our technology.Disclaimers:Visit angeltwin.com/terms for Angel Twin terms of service.Google is a registered trademark of Google LLC.Visit angelai.com/warranty for terms and limitations of the AngelAi Warranty.

