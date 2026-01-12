Knocking Down Barriers: World Champion Yokasta Valle and AngelAi Team Up to Fight for Your Future

AngelAi, the world’s leading AI personal assistant designed to democratize access to mortgage and other complex financial services, is proud to announce the addition of multi-time World Boxing Champion Yokasta Valle to its elite roster of athletes and cel

GUAYNABO, PUERTO RICO, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AngelAi , the world’s leading AI personal assistant designed to democratize access to mortgage and other complex financial services, is proud to announce the addition of multi-time World Boxing Champion Yokasta Valle to its elite roster of athletes and celebrities.Yokasta Valle, the Costa Rican-born sensation and current IBF and WBO Minimum weight World Champion, is a symbol of resilience, discipline, and breaking barriers. Her partnership with AngelAi marks a powerful alignment between a world-class athlete who fights for her dreams and a revolutionary technology built to fight for the financial equality of everyday people.“Yokasta Valle is more than a champion in the ring; she is a champion for people who have been told that their goals are out of reach,” said Pavan Agarwal , CEO and Founder of AngelAi. “At AngelAi, our mission is to remove the barriers to homeownership and financial literacy through ‘Empowered Humanity.’ Yokasta’s journey from humble beginnings to global dominance mirrors the journey of many of our users. We are honored to have her join our team to show the world that with the right support, any dream is achievable.”Yokasta Valle, known as the "Champion of the People," has spent her career advocating for women’s sports and social equality. Joining the AngelAi roster allows her to extend that advocacy into the realm of technology and financial empowerment."I have always believed that if you have a plan and the right team is behind you, you can conquer anything," said Yokasta Valle. "I joined the AngelAi roster because this technology is a game-changer for my community. Whether it's buying a home or managing a business, AngelAi gives people the confidence and the tools to win. I am excited to help spread this message of empowerment to my fans in Costa Rica, Nicaragua, and across the globe."By joining forces with AngelAi, Valle joins a growing stable of high-profile ambassadors who believe in the platform's ability to simplify complex processes like mortgages and real estate using empathetic, advanced AI.As part of the partnership, Valle will be featured in upcoming AngelAi campaigns, community outreach programs, and exclusive content aimed at inspiring the next generation of leaders and homeowners.Inside the Ring: An Exclusive ConversationTo celebrate this historic partnership, Yokasta Valle joined AngelAi founder Pavan Agarwal for an exclusive live podcast session. In this candid discussion, the "Champion of the People" dives deep into her journey from humble beginnings to global dominance, sharing how the same discipline required to win in the ring is essential for achieving financial independence. The episode offers fans a rare look at the synergy between high-performance sports and the future of AI technology, illustrating how AngelAi serves as a "corner man" for anyone striving to own their home and their future.Watch the full announcement and interview here: Yokasta Valle x AngelAi Podcast For more information about AngelAi and its mission to empower humanity, visit www.angelai.com About AngelAiAngelAi is the flagship fintech AI platform developed by Celligence LLC, the parent company behind its creation and long-term funding. Much like Alphabet serves as the holding company for Google, Celligence is the strategic parent to AngelAi, and has an intellectual property portfolio of over 100 patents that have been valued at $119 Billion.AngelAi’s mission is to make “Ai You Can Bank On” a reality for everyone, bringing fairness, speed, and transparency to financial services. Nothing Is Beyond Reachwith AngelAi’s empathetic technology.Puerto Rico based, Celligence has engineered a novel AI foundational model that is composed of evolving and self-generating neural cells, which come together to solve complex problems in real time – a Transactional Language Model (TLM). Unlike black-box generative models, AngelAi’s architecture is deterministic and explainable, delivering 100% trusted, verifiable answers in high-stakes domains like lending. The platform’s capabilities span mortgage lending, personal finance, credit, blockchain and more; all delivered through an intuitive conversational AI user interface.At Celligence, a team of brilliant engineers ("Billianeers") is expanding the boundaries of the financial services industry through innovations in mobile applications, customer acquisition, retention algorithms, and AI-based process automation continuously filing new patents supporting our technology.About Yokasta ValleYokasta Valle is a Costa Rican professional boxer and a multiple-time world champion in the Minimumweight and Light Flyweight divisions. With over 30 professional wins and a reputation for relentless work ethic, she is one of the most influential athletes in Latin America and a global icon for women in combat sports.

