AngelAi Declares the End of the CRM – Introduces a Self-Funding Growth Engine Powered by Angel Points

Pavan Agarwal CEO SunWest Mortgage and Creator of AngelAi

AngelAi is replacing CRM with a decentralized, self-funding growth engine where acquiring and activating new prospects can effectively cost nothing.

The CRM was a 20th-century solution for a 21st-century problem. Today, it’s just a digital graveyard for leads, professionals shouldn’t be data entry clerks—they should be closers.” — Pavan Agarwal, CEO and Founder of AngelAi of

GUAYNABO, USA, PUERTO RICO, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AngelAi , an AI assistant tailored for the real estate and mortgage industries, has introduced a new workflow designed to automate lead generation and client engagement. This update offers an alternative to traditional Customer Relationship Management ( CRM ) systems by automating the transition from data acquisition to direct outreach.The update centers on Angel Leads , a new application that enables industry professionals to acquire prospect data using Angel Points. These points function as a dynamic rewards currency that users earn through regular activity on the AngelAi platform. Users also have the option to purchase points directly or convert ANGL tokens, creating a flexible system to fund lead acquisition. By tying data acquisition to platform usage, the system aims to eliminate the expense of customer acquisition and data management.Once a prospect is acquired through Angel Leads, the data is automatically routed into Angel Prospecting, the platform’s established outbound communication engine. This creates a closed-loop system designed to eliminate the need to export lists, manage multiple software platforms, or execute campaigns manually.Key Features of Angel Prospecting:• Augmented Human Outreach: Bilingual human assistants (Angelistas) conduct initial calls using user-provided scripts, supported by the platform's AI.• Email Campaign Integration: Outreach can be connected directly through users' SendGrid accounts to manage deliverability.• Automated Voicemails: Custom voicemails are automatically deployed when prospects are unreachable.• Real-Time Analytics: Campaigns run continuously with ongoing performance tracking and summaries.AngelAi is designed to handle initial prospect interactions and real-time qualification. For mortgage loan officers, this includes explaining loan products and down payment assistance; for realtors, it involves assessing buyer readiness and scheduling showings.Once a prospect is qualified, AngelAi transitions the lead to the professional, providing a full transcript of the conversation, key insights, and suggested next steps to facilitate the closing process.“Traditional CRMs often require significant manual data entry and management," said Pavan Agarwal, CEO of Celligence. "With the integration of Angel Leads and Angel Prospecting, our goal is to reduce administrative tasks, allowing professionals to focus their time directly on qualified opportunities rather than data management.”Angel Leads is live today for all licensed professionals on the AngelAi platform. Users can earn Angel Points through platform activity, purchase them directly, or convert ANGL tokens to scale outreach instantly.About AngelAiAngelAi is the flagship AI platform from Celligence, designed to eliminate friction and automate execution across financial services.Powered by a proprietary Transactional Language Model (TLM) and backed by an extensive patent portfolio, AngelAi delivers deterministic, explainable AI in high-stakes environments like mortgage and real estate. Its mission is simple: replace workflows with outcomes—and make “AI You Can Bank On” a reality.The use of AngelAi is subject to applicable terms and conditions.Media LinksUsing Angel Prospecting: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q46bHzbUD_s

Angel Prospecting

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