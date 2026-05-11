AngelAi Ignites Innovation at the Sold-Out 2026 Mindset Summit; Pavan Agarwal Announces Groundbreaking Global Expansion

Pavan Agarwal Welcomes our Guests to Mindset Summit 2026

Pavan Agarwal, Creator of AngelAi®, took the stage at Mindset Summit 2026 to unveil the future of global finance

The energy at the Mindset Summit was incredible, feeling the intensity of the crowd reinforces why we do what we do. We aren’t just building a tool; we are building the engine that powersMindset. ” — Pavan Agarwal Founder and CEO AngelAi

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AngelAi , the world’s leading AI-driven financial assistant, celebrated a landmark weekend as a cornerstone of the 2026 Mindset Summit in Las Vegas. The event, which played to a capacity crowd of high-performance entrepreneurs and industry leaders, served as a powerful showcase for how AngelAi is revolutionizing the intersection of real estate, finance, and artificial intelligence. https://www.angelai.com/mindset-summit-2026-pavan-agarwal-angelai-keynote/ The summit reached a fever pitch with a headline appearance by real estate mogul Josh Altman. Known for his relentless drive and "Million Dollar Listing" expertise, Altman emphasized that the current market demands a shift in perspective. He challenged the audience to move beyond traditional boundaries, noting that success in 2026 is reserved for those who embrace the "new rules" of the industry—rules that are increasingly defined by speed, precision, and technological advantage.The atmosphere turned electric as the "Voice of the Octagon," Bruce Buffer, delivered his iconic "It’s Time!" introduction, setting the stage for a weekend of peak performance. Joining the heavyweight lineup was Gary Acosta, who announced the launch of Avance Token under the AngelAi tokenization platform for National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) https://nahrep.org/ Adding to the star-studded lineup, NFL legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens took the stage to share his insights on the "Pro Mindset." Owens captivated the audience with his journey of resilience and excellence, drawing parallels between the discipline required on the football field and the mental fortitude needed to dominate in business and technology.A Global Vision for AIIn a move that electrified the room, Pavan Agarwal, CEO of Sun West and founder of AngelAi, took the stage to announce the launch of a massive global advertising campaign. The campaign is designed to bring the power of conversational, empathetic AI to a worldwide audience, further cementing AngelAi’s position as the primary engine for intelligent financial transactions.“The energy at the Mindset Summit was incredible,” said Agarwal. “Seeing the ‘Sold Out’ signs and feeling the intensity of the crowd reinforces why we do what we do. We aren’t just building a tool; we are building the engine that powers the mindset that leaders like Josh Altman, Terrell Owens, and Bruce Buffer embody—one where technology removes the friction so that human potential can truly soar. This global campaign is our commitment to bringing that potential to every corner of the map.”Key Highlights from the Weekend:• Josh Altman’s Vision: Altman’s insights on market dominance resonated with the AngelAi mission to democratize expert financial guidance.• Terrell Owens’ Inspiration: T.O. reminded attendees that "Getcha Popcorn Ready" is a philosophy of being prepared for the big moments that technology like AngelAi helps facilitate.• Bruce Buffer’s Call to Action: The legendary announcer's presence underscored the summit’s theme: that now is the time for professionals to integrate AI into their workflow.• Gary Acosta’s Strategic Edge: Acosta’s session provided actionable frameworks for leadership, aligning perfectly with AngelAi’s role as a force multiplier for business owners. He also previewed the NAHREP’s tokenization program in conjunction with AngelTwin offering members amazing opportunities and added value.• Global Expansion: Pavan Agarwal's announcement of the new ad campaign marks a pivotal shift for AngelAi as it scales its "Open Interface" to serve international markets.As the summit concluded, the message was clear: the future of professional success belongs to those who pair a growth mindset with the world’s most advanced AI assistance. AngelAi remains committed to being that partner for every dreamer, doer, and entrepreneur who attended.The highlights can found at https://youtu.be/ME3R94lIPIw?si=5DS5XubmtXgG3TQW For more information on the highlights from the event, visit mindsetsummit.com. To experience the future of finance, visit AngelAi.com.About AngelAiAngelAi is the flagship AI platform from Celligence, designed to eliminate friction and automate execution across financial services.Powered by a proprietary Transactional Language Model (TLM) and backed by an extensive patent portfolio, AngelAi delivers deterministic, explainable AI in high-stakes environments like mortgage and real estate.Its mission is simple: replace workflows with outcomes—and make “AI You Can Bank On” a reality.The use of AngelAi is subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Pavan Agarwals Key Note Speech at Mindset Summit Las Vegas 2026

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