DriveItAway Holdings Ignites National Scale with Free2move and Launches Nine New Cities in December

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Co-branded program with Stellantis’ mobility division launches a nationwide scale-up, backed by a strengthened Advisory Board and an accelerated capital-markets strategy supporting DriveItAway ’s targeted NASDAQ uplisting (OTC: DWAY)DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. (OTC Marketplace: DWAY) (“DriveItAway” or the “Company”), a leader in digital-first, flexible lease-to-own automotive platforms, today announced the expansion of its service footprint to nine major U.S. cities this December. This national expansion is the direct result of the joint mobility program between DriveItAway and Free2move , branded as Free2move Powered by DriveItAway. Free2move is the global mobility division and a subsidiary of Stellantis, providing the industrial scale and global expertise required to deliver this accelerated roadmap.Immediately following the launch in San Diego with the Mossy Automotive Group last month, beginning this month, DriveItAway’s flexible lease/subscription service, requiring no down payment, no minimum credit score, and no long-term lease commitment, thanks to its proprietary insurance and risk-management architecture, will be offered in the following new launch markets:● Miami● Fort Lauderdale● Orlando● Tampa● Key West● Minneapolis/St. Paul● Denver● St. Louis● Los Angeles“This expansion represents a key milestone in making mobility accessible to people who have been priced out of traditional financing,” said John F. Possumato, Founder & CEO of DriveItAway Holdings. “No one should be locked out of reliable transportation simply because they can’t meet outdated credit or down-payment thresholds. With Free2move as our partner, we now have the platform, supply, and scale to deliver real solutions, at the moment consumers need it most.”“Free2move was created to deliver flexible mobility solutions to a rapidly evolving market,” said Benjamin Maillard, Managing Director, Free2move North America. “Our roll-out with DriveItAway marks an important step forward, expanding flexible leasing to more cities and more drivers who need accessible mobility today. The national scale-up of Free2move Powered by DriveItAway is made possible by our dealer network, which is now actively serving these customers and bridging the gap in accessible mobility. This is only the beginning; we expect continued geographic expansion as our dealers activate this new revenue stream”________________________________________Strategic Momentum & National Scale-Up● Advisory Board Strengthening. DriveItAway has recently expanded its Board of Advisors with James “JT” Taylor, Mitch Fadel, and Menachem Light, bringing decades of scalable retail, rental, and capital-market expertise to support rapid growth and execution. This deep bench reinforces the Company’s operational discipline and its preparations surrounding a planned uplisting to Nasdaq.● Free2move Partnership. DriveItAway’s co-branded program with Free2move, the global mobility subsidiary of Stellantis, integrates flexible lease-to-own technology with aligned supply, enabling national rollout through franchise dealerships.● Capital-Markets Strategy. With expanded leadership, dealer enablement, and accelerating market penetration, strengthened through its strategic partnership with Free2move, DriveItAway continues to execute a market-ready plan designed to support sustained growth and increasing revenue.________________________________________Forward TrajectoryDriveItAway intends to expand soon into additional U.S. cities in 2026, driven by dealer participation, regional demand, and mobility trends. Further market announcements and performance updates will follow as the rollout progresses.About DriveItAway Holdings, Inc.DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. (OTC: DWAY) is the first national dealer-focused mobility platform enabling franchise dealers to sell more vehicles through seamless eCommerce with an exclusive lease-to-own, app-based subscription. DriveItAway provides a turnkey program—proprietary mobile technology and driver app, insurance coverages, training, and dealer enablement—to launch quickly and profitably in emerging online sales opportunities, expanding sales and market share.Media Contact:John F. Possumato(856) 577-2763john@driveitaway.com________________________________________About Free2moveFree2move is a global mobility provider offering a complete and unique ecosystem to its individual and business customers. Driven by data and technology, Free2move makes the customer experience its top priority. Clean, safe, affordable and accessible via a single app, the offering includes free-floating car-sharing, short, medium and long-term car rental, car subscription and mobile parking services. Free2move currently has more than 6 million customers, 450,000 rental vehicles and 500,000 parking spaces. The company is part of the global automotive manufacturer and mobility provider Stellantis.For further information: https://www.free2move.com Media contact:Dalyce Semko (403)869-3259d.semko@open2america.com________________________________________Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs, assumptions, and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. We caution investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

