Free2move Transforms the Hawaiian Vacation

Free2move Jeep Hawaii Sunset

Travelers Can Say Aloha to Seamless Mobility, With New Partnerships Established

Our mission is to deliver mobility that is effortless, connected, and sustainable, no matter where our customers travel.” — Benjamin Maillard, General Manager Free2move North America

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Free2move , a leading provider of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solutions, is elevating the Hawaiian travel experience, announcing new partnerships with key local operators, Hawaii Lifted Jeep Rentals in Kailua-Kona and Kauai, and BEXT – Premium Jeep Rental, in Honolulu and Maui. These collaborations introduce Free2move’s innovative app-based mobility platform across the islands, giving visitors a smarter, more flexible way to explore paradise.Free2move’s distinctive car-sharing and rental model grants users immediate, direct vehicle access via the app, bypassing traditional rental counters and rigid commitment structures. This ensures Hawaiian visitors can maximize their holiday time. Travelers can book spontaneously or for extended stays, from any location, making it easy to navigate Hawaii’s iconic coastlines and venture off-road.As part of the Stellantis mobility portfolio, Free2move combines data-driven innovation and a commitment to sustainability. With a rapidly growing selection of electric and low-emission vehicles, the company is helping shape the future of responsible, tech-enabled travel as the desire for flexible mobility continues to expand.“Our mission is to deliver mobility that is effortless, connected, and sustainable, no matter where our customers travel,” said Benjamin Maillard, General Manager Free2move North America. “By partnering with both BEXT and Hawaii Lifted Jeep Rentals, we are successfully bringing that vision across the Islands, connecting travelers to the spirit of Jeep driving with the unrivaled simplicity of the Free2move app.”Strategic Expansion of Premium Jeep Rentals in HawaiiFree2move is expanding its mobility marketplace in Hawaii by integrating a network of premium local operators across Honolulu, Maui, and the Big Island. This strategy aggregates specialized local providers into a single digital platform, combining Free2move’s unified booking technology with the logistical expertise of established regional fleets.The expanded network now offers access to diverse vehicle classes, including the luxury Jeep Wagoneer (8-passenger, 4x4 SUV) and Mauna Kea–approved 4WD Jeeps. Through the Free2move app, customers can now access vehicles from verified local partners, including Hawaii Lifted Jeep Rentals (Big Island) and BEXT – Premium Jeep Rental (Honolulu and Maui).Key service features standardized across the network include:● Seamless Digital Access: Mobile booking and vehicle management.● Premium Logistics: Options for island-wide delivery, pickup, and airport shuttle services (such as private shuttles for KOA arrivals).● Comprehensive Coverage: Full insurance coverage included in the rental.● Adventure Readiness: Fleets tailored for local terrain, including lifted options and complementary gear for longer bookings.Freedom to Explore, Responsibility to SustainFree2move’s aggregation strategy in Hawaii underscores Stellantis’ broader commitment to smarter, more sustainable mobility ecosystems. By digitizing existing local fleets rather than deploying new volumes, Free2move optimizes vehicle utilization and empowers travelers to manage their experience directly from their phones.“This partnership is the blueprint for the future of travel, freedom, and mobility,” added Maillard. “From Hawaii to Washington D.C., and across European capitals, Free2move proves that flexibility and sustainability go hand in hand by connecting customers with the best local operators.”For more information, or for an interview with Free2move, please contact Dalyce at 403-869-3259.About Free2move Free2move is a global mobility provider offering a complete and unique ecosystem to its individual and business customers. Driven by data and technology, Free2move makes the customer experience its top priority. Clean, safe, affordable and accessible via a single app, the offering includes free-floating car-sharing, short, medium and long-term car rental, subscription-based car-sharing and parking services. Free2move currently has more than six million customers, 450,000 rental vehicles and 500,000 parking spaces. Headquartered in Paris, the company is part of the global automotive manufacturer and mobility provider Stellantis.For further information: https://www.free2move.com About Hawaii Lifted Jeep Rentals — Big Island, Hawaii Hawaii Lifted Jeep Rentals is a locally owned and operated, family-run business based in Kailua-Kona on Hawai‘i’s Big Island. They offer a premium fleet of fully lifted 4WD Jeeps, SUVs and custom off-road vehicles, summit and terrain-ready, for use across the island, including summit access to Mauna Kea. The company provides island-wide delivery and pickup, optional shuttle service from Kona International Airport (KOA), and complimentary beach gear.About BEXT – Premium Jeep Rental BEXT – Premium Jeep Rental is a leading provider in Honolulu and Maui, known for adventure-ready vehicles and exceptional customer service. BEXT combines local hospitality with global mobility innovation to deliver an effortless, high-end rental experience for travelers seeking authentic island exploration.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.