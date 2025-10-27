Mobilisights Defines a New Era of Connected Vehicle Data and Intelligence

“Managing the Data” at Fleet Forward

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobilisights , the Stellantis Data-as-a-Service business unit and the exclusive source for embedded telematics data from Stellantis brands, is defining a new era of connected vehicle data and intelligence at Fleet Forward. Aditya (Eddie) Nath, Head of North America Sales, Mobilisights, discusses the massive shift from hardware-derived telematics to OEM data for more efficient and sustainable fleets.Automakers are transitioning from aftermarket telematics devices to embedded telematics, eliminating installation processes and opening new opportunities for data access, integration, and intelligence. Through Stellantis’ extensive connected vehicle ecosystem, Mobilisights provides high-quality OEM data to partners, and also powers internal telematics services within Stellantis.Nath highlights how OEM data creates more efficient and sustainable fleets with:• Data Richness and Accuracy:Embedded systems directly access in-vehicle sensors and engine control units, offering deeper diagnostics, driver behavior insights, energy efficiency metrics, and safety data beyond what aftermarket hardware can capture.• Scale and Standardization:With millions of connected vehicles produced each year, Stellantis data platform delivers and increasing amount of privacy-compliant data in near-real time.• Privacy, Trust and Compliance:As privacy regulations tighten, fleets are turning to OEM sources that are compliant by design, for cleaner, consent-managed, future-proof data.“The core driver is customer expectations and business outcomes,” says Nath. “Fleets and service providers demand data that’s accurate, secure, and instantly usable, without operational friction.”The Future: From Data to IntelligenceThe next evolution in connected mobility turns data into predictive insights. Mobilisights envisions an ecosystem powered by:• AI & Predictive Analytics: Enabling proactive maintenance and intelligent fleet optimization before problems arise, thereby lowering the total cost of ownership (TCO).• Data Fusion: Combining vehicle, driver, infrastructure, and environmental data for situational awareness.• Sustainability & Ethical Intelligence: Driving carbon efficiency, optimizing EV charging, and ensuring responsible use of connected data.“The future of connected vehicle intelligence is about data-driven, smart, and safe decisions,” Nath concludes. “Mobilisights makes that process seamless, with quality, reliability, and privacy.”Members of the media interested in speaking with Mobilisights can contact Dalyce Semko at d.semko@open2america.com to secure an interview.About MobilisightsMobilisights is the Stellantis Data as a Service Company with unique access to embedded data telematics from fourteen automotive brands. Mobilisights envisions a smarter and safer world where innovative applications and services leverage connected vehicle datasets, and the insights they provide, to dramatically transform and continually improve everyday lives for consumers and businesses. For more information, visit www.mobilisights.com Mobilisights Media ContactSarah Higgins / Dalyce Semkomobilisights@open2europe.comd.semko@open2america.comAbout StellantisStellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com

