Interstate Bearing Systems West Fargo Location Now Open

The Interstate Bearing Systems location in Fargo has relocated to West Fargo at 550 9th Ave NE, West Fargo, ND 58078.

This relocation to the West Fargo facility marks an exciting new chapter for Interstate Bearing Systems in North Dakota”
— Steve Sauter, Executive Vice President, Interstate Bearing Systems
FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Interstate Bearing Systems location in Fargo has relocated to West Fargo at 550 9th Ave NE, West Fargo, ND 58078.

Bearing Systems carries bearings, power transmission products and electrical products. They stock a wide range of OEM and MRO parts and offer customized solutions across many industries, including agriculture, construction, energy, manufacturing, mining, power generation and transportation.

“This relocation to the West Fargo facility marks an exciting new chapter for Interstate Bearing Systems in North Dakota,” said Steve Sauter, Executive Vice President, Interstate Bearing Systems. “The larger facility allows us to expand our warehousing, increase inventory and better support our customers across the Red River Valley. This growth means faster service, greater product availability and a stronger local presence to meet the needs of the OEM and MRO markets.”

The West Fargo Bearing Systems branch is conveniently located west of the intersection of Business Route I-94 and I-29.

About Interstate Bearing Systems
Interstate Bearing Systems combines world-class products from trusted manufacturers with experienced staff to help customers minimize downtime. They offer the on-site expertise of highly skilled professionals to clients in a variety of industries.

Contact:

Samantha Rains
Interstate Companies, Inc.
+1 952-854-2044
