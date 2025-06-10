Performance Engineering Earns Two 2025 Zweig Group Awards

Performance Engineering is proving that fast growth and an employee-first culture go hand in hand. They earned two top awards from the Zweig Group in 2025.

We’re proud of where we are today, but we’re even more excited about where we’re headed.” — Craig Dalton, Co-Founder and Principal of Performance Engineering

BILLINGS, MT, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Performance Engineering is proving that fast growth and an employee-first culture go hand in hand. They earned two top awards from the Zweig Group in 2025, including Best Firms to Work For for the second year in a row and Hot Firm, which honors the 100 fastest-growing Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) firms in the United States and Canada.This national recognition underscores Performance Engineering's rapid growth as well as its commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace environment built on the Montana values of hard work, accountability and community.“From the beginning, we wanted Performance Engineering to be a place where people could thrive — where they’re excited to come to work, feel ownership in what they’re building and know they’re making a difference," said Scott Aspenlieder, Co-Founder and Principal of the company. “We’ve grown quickly, but we’ve done so with intention — staying grounded in our values, investing in relationships and never losing sight of why we started this firm.”Performance Engineering, a top-rated Montana firm, delivers a comprehensive suite of services including civil engineering, surveying and construction management to clients throughout the Rocky Mountain West.Best Firms To Work ForZweig’s Best Firms To Work For award celebrates top AEC firms across the U.S. Firms were evaluated based on a combined score from two surveys: a corporate survey assessing policies and practices and an anonymous employee survey capturing feedback on engagement, satisfaction and culture. Best Firms To Work For is built on the largest employee survey in the industry, drawing on more than two million data points annually.“Being named a Best Firm To Work For two years in a row means the world to us,” said Scott. “We’ve always believed that if you take care of your people, they’ll take care of your clients — and this award is a reflection of that commitment. We have hard-working, dedicated people who bring their best every single day. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built together.”Hot FirmsZweig’s prestigious 2025 Hot Firm List recognizes firms that have outperformed the economy and their peers through a combination of strategic growth, operational excellence and a commitment to innovation. To be eligible for the Hot Firm List, firms must have earned at least $500,000 in gross revenue in 2021, at least $1 million by 2024 and must have derived at least 50% of that revenue from AEC services.“We’re proud of where we are today, but we’re even more excited about where we’re headed,” said Craig Dalton, Co-Founder and Principal of Performance Engineering. “We’ll keep pushing to innovate, expand and deliver the best possible results for our clients and communities.”Performance Engineering is Hiring!The Performance Engineering team is constantly working on exciting projects and is dedicated to creating a workplace culture that’s second to none.“Performance Engineering is a place where you can do meaningful work and grow your career, while being part of a team that truly values you,” said Craig. “We’re always looking for talented, motivated people who share our values to help shape the future of engineering in Montana and beyond. If you’re looking for a place where you can make an impact, we’d love to meet you.”To learn more about great career growth opportunities and a collaborative work environment where everyone is valued, please visit https://performance-ec.com/careers/ About Performance EngineeringScott Aspenlieder and Craig Dalton founded Performance Engineering in Billings, Montana, with a single purpose: to break new ground in engineering excellence. Both were experienced civil engineers, ready to create a firm that would place a priority on relationships, go the extra mile for their clients and take a collaborative approach to problem-solving.Performance Engineering provides quality civil engineering, surveying and construction management services throughout the Rocky Mountain West. Their expertise spans municipal, government, water resources, land development and energy sectors, providing informed, tailored solutions for every project.About Zweig GroupThe Zweig Group is a leading research, publishing and advisory services resource for companies in the AEC industry and is known for helping them drive performance and purpose.

