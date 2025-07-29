Interstate Bearing Systems St. Joseph Location Now Open

The Interstate Bearing Systems location in Waite Park has moved to a new St. Joseph branch located at 622 Elm Street East, St. Joseph, MN 56374.

ST. JOSEPH, MN, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Interstate Bearing Systems location in Waite Park has moved to a new St. Joseph branch located at 622 Elm Street East, St. Joseph, MN 56374.Bearing Systems carries bearings, power transmission products and electrical products. They stock a wide range of OEM parts and offer customized solutions across many industries, including agriculture, construction, energy, manufacturing, mining, power generation and transportation.Services offered at the St. Joseph Bearing Systems branch will include:- Conveyor service and repair- Gearbox repair- Asset management- Parts Management- Installed Base Analysis- Condition Monitoring“This new building provides a controlled environment to expand inventory and grow with our customers,” said Waite Park Branch Manager Joe Braun. “The two overhead service doors will allow customers to pull inside the warehouse as needed. In addition, the new location provides better access and a large parking area with plenty of room for trucks to enter and leave.”The new Bearing Systems branch is conveniently located just north of I-94 off County Road 75.About Interstate Bearing SystemsInterstate Bearing Systems combines world-class products from trusted manufacturers with experienced staff to help customers minimize downtime. They offer the on-site expertise of highly skilled professionals to clients in a variety of industries.

