Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,843 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,921 in the last 365 days.

Interstate Bearing Systems St. Joseph Location Now Open

Interstate Bearing Systems Logo

The Interstate Bearing Systems location in Waite Park has moved to a new St. Joseph branch located at 622 Elm Street East, St. Joseph, MN 56374.

This new building provides a controlled environment to expand inventory and grow with our customers”
— Branch Manager, Joe Braun
ST. JOSEPH, MN, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Interstate Bearing Systems location in Waite Park has moved to a new St. Joseph branch located at 622 Elm Street East, St. Joseph, MN 56374.

Bearing Systems carries bearings, power transmission products and electrical products. They stock a wide range of OEM parts and offer customized solutions across many industries, including agriculture, construction, energy, manufacturing, mining, power generation and transportation.

Services offered at the St. Joseph Bearing Systems branch will include:

- Conveyor service and repair
- Gearbox repair
- Asset management
- Parts Management
- Installed Base Analysis
- Condition Monitoring

“This new building provides a controlled environment to expand inventory and grow with our customers,” said Waite Park Branch Manager Joe Braun. “The two overhead service doors will allow customers to pull inside the warehouse as needed. In addition, the new location provides better access and a large parking area with plenty of room for trucks to enter and leave.”

The new Bearing Systems branch is conveniently located just north of I-94 off County Road 75.

About Interstate Bearing Systems

Interstate Bearing Systems combines world-class products from trusted manufacturers with experienced staff to help customers minimize downtime. They offer the on-site expertise of highly skilled professionals to clients in a variety of industries.

Samantha Rains
Interstate Companies, Inc.
+1 952-854-2044
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Interstate Bearing Systems St. Joseph Location Now Open

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more