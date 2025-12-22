TruFlight Academy LLC Announces Launch of Helicopter Flight Training and Commercial Operations in Dallas

The Guison Family at TruFlight Academy in Texas Chief Pilot Todd Guison at TruFlight Academy Sling Load Operations at TruFlight Academy

Veteran-owned and Women-owned aviation academy introduces military-grade instruction and modern Guimbal Cabri G2 fleet to the North Texas flight training market

I look forward to sharing the joy I have felt since I was a toddler and the skills I've learned while flying military helicopters.” — Todd Guison, Chief Pilot

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TruFlight Academy LLC is proud to announce the commencement of its specialized helicopter flight training and commercial aviation operations in Dallas, Texas. As a Veteran-Owned and Women-Owned small business, TruFlight Academy introduces a new standard of rotorcraft education to the region, combining the discipline of military aviation with the technological advancements of a modern fleet. Founded by Scarlett and Todd Guison, the academy aims to serve aspiring pilots and commercial clients with a focus on safety, mentorship, and professional excellence.The academy is led by Chief Pilot Todd Guison, whose extensive background in aviation sets the tone for the school’s curriculum. Guison’s passion for flight began in childhood and evolved into a distinguished career. He received his private license as a teenager and began teaching as a Certified Rotor Flight Instructor in 2010. In 2014, Guison was commissioned as an active-duty Aviation officer in the U.S. Army. During his service, he was directly responsible for Blackhawk helicopter crews, coordinated maintenance efforts, and conducted flight training. His military tenure included coordinating aviation efforts domestically and across three continents with national and international agencies.Following an honorable discharge, Guison returned to flight instruction to share his expertise. He holds a Bachelor's in Aeronautical Science and multiple certifications, including Certified Flight Instructor Instrument (CFII) and Type Rating S70. His experience spans a wide variety of aircraft, including the UH-60 Blackhawk, OH-58 Kiowa, and the Eurocopter UH-72 Lakota. This combat-trained background ensures that students at TruFlight Academy receive instruction grounded in precision and operational awareness.TruFlight Academy distinguishes itself from other flight schools through its exclusive use of the Guimbal Cabri G2 for training. While many flight schools rely on helicopter designs certified as far back as 1938 or 1979, the Cabri G2 was certified by the FAA in 2015. It represents the most up-to-date materials and design on the market. The aircraft features a full glass panel with Garmin avionics, proprietary engine monitoring, and flight characteristics that closely mimic turbine helicopters. This makes the transition to turbine aircraft seamless for students pursuing professional careers. The academy currently operates two Cabri G2 helicopters, named "The Flurry" and "Cyclops," ensuring availability and reliability for students.Beyond flight training, TruFlight Academy has launched a robust Commercial External Load Operations division. Utilizing high-hour professional pilots, the academy offers FAA-certified commercial services for external load and cargo transport. These services are designed for utility work, firefighting support, and specialized lifting tasks. The academy emphasizes safe and efficient cargo handling, comprehensive risk management, and flexible scheduling for commercial clients requiring reliable sling load operations.Scarlett Guison serves as the Operating Manager, ensuring a seamless training experience for every student. The academy prides itself on being a family-driven environment where students are treated as team members rather than just customers. Whether an individual is visiting for a first-time Discovery Flight or working toward a Commercial License, the academy focuses on providing encouragement and mentorship throughout the journey.TruFlight Academy is now accepting new students for Private Pilot, Commercial Pilot, and Instrument Rating courses, as well as commercial contracts for external load services. The expansion into the Dallas area offers local aviation enthusiasts and businesses access to premier training resources and operational support previously unavailable in this capacity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.