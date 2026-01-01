Sun City Aviation Academy Earns FAA Part 141 Certification, Strengthening Flight Training Opportunities in South Florida

Sun City Aviation Academy team with Seaplane trainer Sun City Aviation Academy's Chief Pilot in front of a Beechcraft Duchess, Sun City's Multi Engine Trainer Joe Cannizzaro, Director of Operations at Sun City Flight Academy Georgette Poulos, Executive Business Manager for Sun City, in front of Seaplane Sun City Aviation Academy's Cessna 172 flying over sunset

FAA grants Sun City Aviation Academy Part 141 certification, marking a new milestone in professional pilot training for South Florida students.

Achieving our Part 141 certification is a reflection of the dedication our entire team brings to aviation education every day” — Joe Cannizzaro, Director of Operations

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sun City Aviation Academy, a leading flight training provider based at North Perry Airport (KHWO), proudly announces it is now an approved Part 141 Flight School that has earned official certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) qualified to teach Part 141 private, instrument and commercial courses*, a significant milestone that elevates the academy’s ability to deliver structured, high-quality aviation training across South Florida.The new FAA Part 141 certification* reflects Sun City’s ongoing commitment to professional excellence, curriculum standardization, and safety. Under this designation, the academy will operate with FAA-approved training syllabi, stage checks, and continuous oversight, ensuring every student receives a consistent and efficient training experience.“Achieving our Part 141 certification* is a reflection of the dedication our entire team brings to aviation education every day,” said Joe Cannizzaro, Director of Operations at Sun City Aviation Academy. “This milestone enhances our ability to provide top-tier pilot training programs that meet the highest FAA standards while maintaining the supportive, student-focused culture that defines our academy.”Located in Pembroke Pines, Sun City Aviation Academy serves aspiring pilots across Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and the South Florida region, offering training from discovery flights to professional pilot development. The Part 141 certification* allows the academy to further streamline training paths, reduce required flight hours for eligible students, and offer a level of quality assurance that aligns with the needs of today’s aviation industry.To learn more about Sun City Aviation Academy’s programs or to book a discovery flight, visit www.suncityaviation.com Media Contact:Sun City Aviation Academy📍 7201 S Airport Rd #504A, Pembroke Pines, FL 33023📞 (754) 314-5076📧 info@suncityaviation.com*"This school is certified under 14 CFR § 141.23. We are approved to provide training for Private Pilot, Instrument Rating, and Commercial Pilot courses. We are not 141 approved for Recreational Pilot, Airline Transport Pilot (ATP), Certified Flight Instructor (CFI), Certified Flight Instructor – Instrument (CFII), Advanced Ground Instructor (AGI), additional aircraft category/class ratings, aircraft ratings other than those required for ATP, special preparation courses, ground school only, or combined Private and Instrument courses. All other training programs or advertising comply with FAA Part 141 regulations."

