LA Flight Academy Modernizes Training Fleet With New Cirrus Aircraft And G1000 Avionics

LA Flight Academy crew doing pre-flight checks on Aircraft in Van Nuys California 2007 Cirrus SR20 GTS at LA Flight Academy in Van Nuys California LAFA's Cessna 172S Flying Over California Landscape Beechcraft 95-A55 Twin Engine in the hangar at LA Flight Academy in Van Nuys Airport Crew member doing pre-flight checks on propeller at LA Flight Academy in Van Nuys California

Van Nuys flight school invests in student success with advanced avionics upgrades and technically advanced aircraft to streamline airline pilot career pathways.

We are bridging the gap between training aircraft and the jets our students will eventually fly.” — Anthony Nercessian

VAN NUYS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LA Flight Academy (LAFA), a premier flight training institution located at the historic Van Nuys Airport (VNY), is proud to announce a significant modernization of its training fleet. The academy has acquired a new Cirrus SR20 GTS and completed the installation of advanced Garmin G1000 avionics systems. This strategic investment underscores the academy's commitment to providing aspiring pilots with the most current, safety-enhancing technology available in general aviation today.As the aviation industry faces a continued demand for qualified pilots, the gap between initial training and professional airline environments continues to shrink. Airlines and corporate flight departments operate aircraft utilizing sophisticated "glass cockpit" technology. By integrating the Cirrus SR20 GTS—a Technically Advanced Aircraft (TAA)—into its daily operations, LA Flight Academy ensures that students are not merely learning to fly, but are mastering the systems management skills required by modern commercial aviation.The newly acquired Cirrus SR20 GTS features a 200-horsepower engine and a full glass panel suite, including the Avidyne Primary Flight Display and dual Garmin 430 GPS units, now bolstered by the broader fleet integration of G1000 displays. This technology replaces traditional analog "steam gauges" with digital screens that provide real-time data on engine performance, navigation, traffic, and weather. For students, this means training in an environment that prioritizes situational awareness and decision-making, two critical components of flight safety."The installation of G1000 avionics and the addition of the Cirrus to our line is a game-changer for our students," said Anthony Nercessian, owner of LA Flight Academy. "We are bridging the gap between training aircraft and the jets our students will eventually fly. By offering training on both reliable steam-gauge aircraft like our Pipers and advanced glass-cockpit aircraft like the Cirrus, we produce well-rounded, adaptive pilots ready for any cockpit."This fleet modernization aligns seamlessly with LA Flight Academy’s exclusive partnership with SOFAR, a Part 135 charter operator. This career pathway program provides graduates with direct access to First Officer positions, bypassing the traditional uncertainties of the pilot job market. The transition from a TAA-certified training aircraft to a commercial charter cockpit is significantly smoother when students have already logged hours managing complex avionics systems during their primary training.While the Cirrus SR20 GTS serves as the flagship for advanced training, LA Flight Academy continues to maintain a diverse fleet to suit all levels of instruction. This includes the Beechcraft 95-A55 for multi-engine ratings, multiple Cessna 172s (R, S, and N models) equipped with Garmin 750 and 650 touchpads, and reliable Piper Archers and Warriors for primary time-building. This mix of aircraft allows students to understand the fundamentals of aerodynamics on stable platforms before advancing to complex, high-performance systems.In addition to the aircraft upgrades, the academy offers an FAA-approved Gleim BATD flight simulator. This ground-based training device allows students to practice instrument procedures and emergency scenarios safely and affordably, further complementing the high-tech training received in the air.LA Flight Academy invites prospective students, aviation enthusiasts, and media to visit their facility at Van Nuys Airport to view the upgraded fleet and learn more about the professional pilot programs available. Discovery flights are available daily for those looking to experience the thrill of flight for the first time in a modern, safe environment.For more information about LA Flight Academy’s fleet, training programs, or financing options, please visit the academy's website or contact the admissions team directly.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.