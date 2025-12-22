Universal Flight Training Expands Fleet With Acquisition Of Two Brand New Cirrus Aircraft

Universal Flight Training Student Celebrating Commerical Checkride Passage Universal Flight Training's New 2025 Cirrus SR22 G6 Universal Flight Training's Piper Archer II at SRQ airport. New 2024 Cirrus SR22 G6 at Universal Flight Training in Sarasota, FL. Universal Flight Training's State of the Art Simulator

Universial Flight Training acquires 2025 and 2024 Cirrus SR22-G6 models to enhance pilot training capabilities and operational efficiency at SRQ Airport.

Our investment in 2024 and 2025 Cirrus aircraft ensures our students train with the most advanced avionics and safety features available in general aviation today.” — Jose Santos, Owner

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A premier aviation school located at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ), Universal Flight Training (UFT) has officially announced a significant expansion of its aircraft fleet . The flight school has acquired multiple modern aircraft, including a brand-new 2025 Cirrus SR22-G6 and a 2024 Cirrus SR22-G6. These acquisitions, alongside a recently added 2022 Cessna T182, mark a major step in the company’s commitment to providing state-of-the-art resources for aspiring pilots and aviation enthusiasts in the Gulf Coast region.The flagship addition to the fleet is the 2025 Cirrus SR22-G6, tail number N96AT. This aircraft features the advanced Garmin Perspective+ avionics system and a premium interior designed to maximize pilot comfort and efficiency. With a cruising speed of 213 knots, the aircraft offers exceptional cross-country capabilities. It is also equipped with the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS), a signature safety feature that distinguishes the Cirrus brand. The 2024 model, tail number N3183P, shares these high-performance specifications, offering students and renters access to technically advanced aircraft that are nearly twice as fast as traditional training planes.In addition to the Cirrus expansion, UFT has integrated a 2022 Cessna T182, tail number N2315B, into its lineup. This aircraft is equipped with Garmin G1000Nxi avionics and has logged only 200 total hours since new. It serves as a reliable platform for students seeking training on modern glass cockpit systems within the familiar Cessna airframe. These new additions complement UFT's existing fleet, which includes well-maintained 2006 and 2000 Cessna Skyhawk 172s, a Piper Archer II, and a multi-engine PA-44. Even the older models in the fleet remain operationally superior to typical market offerings due to rigorous upkeep.The expansion aligns with the school's broader mission to support career-track pilots and hobbyists with the best possible equipment. Founded in 2010 by Jose Santos, a retired Master Gunnery Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps, UFT has grown from a single aircraft operation to a leading flight school with a 98% checkride pass rate. The modernized fleet allows students to train on the specific avionics and airframes they are likely to encounter in professional aviation careers.To support this growing fleet, Universal Flight Training has also expanded its in-house maintenance capabilities. The maintenance division now offers full services to both the UFT fleet and visiting pilots at SRQ. Staffed by expert technicians with over 30 years of combined experience working on Cessna, Piper, Cirrus, and Beechcraft models, the maintenance team handles everything from 100-hour inspections to advanced avionics troubleshooting. This vertical integration ensures that UFT aircraft experience minimal downtime and remain airworthy and safe for daily training operations.The school continues to offer a comprehensive range of pilot programs , including Private Pilot, Instrument Rating, Commercial Pilot, Multi-Engine Rating, and Certified Flight Instructor (CFI) courses. For those unsure about starting their aviation journey, UFT offers introductory discovery flights that provide a firsthand experience of piloting an aircraft over scenic local landmarks such as Anna Maria Island and Siesta Key.With these strategic investments in 2024 and 2025 model year aircraft, Universal Flight Training reinforces its position as a leader in Florida’s aviation education sector. The upgraded fleet ensures that students in Sarasota, Bradenton, and Lakewood Ranch have access to the latest aviation technology as they pursue their flight goals.

