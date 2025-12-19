City Not Barred From Issuing Bonds for Unfunded Liabilities

The California Supreme Court held yesterday that the City of San José is not precluded by a so-called “pay-as-you-go” debt limitation enshrined in the state Constitution from financing unfunded liability in its employee retirement plans through the issuance of bonds without first seeking voter approval.

