Modigent Releases New In Focus Episode Highlighting South Central Region Growth and Texas Expansion
Regional President Frank Doyle discusses Modigent’s growing Texas footprint and how Southland Mechanical strengthens a connected Texas corridor.
A key highlight: Modigent’s acquisition of Southland Mechanical in Houston, which deepens Gulf Coast capabilities and expands the company’s reach across industrial, mission-critical, energy, healthcare, and infrastructure markets. Doyle notes that Houston’s long cooling season also demands high-performing service teams, an area where Modigent is scaling quickly.
The episode also details the opening of a new regional hub in San Antonio, expanded operations in Austin, and continued growth in Harlingen—moves that solidify Modigent’s statewide coverage and support faster response times for clients across Texas.
Doyle emphasizes that culture and safety remain the backbone of integration. “Whether you’re in Albuquerque, Austin, San Antonio, or Houston, the message is the same: one safety culture, one Modigent standard.”
The segment closes with a look ahead: deeper integration, workforce development, and continued momentum across the region. The full episode is available now on Modigent’s website and YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/OvlAXvpOxZE?si=A2Z8znOpcXJHSRfu
About Modigent
Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent drives innovation and growth nationwide with next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions. Operating coast-to-coast with a portfolio of specialized brands in HVAC, plumbing, and controls systems, Modigent is known for its commitment to service, collaboration, and integrity. Explore Modigent’s offerings, locations, and career opportunities at https://modigent.com/.
Modigent In Focus with Frank Doyle: A look inside the strategy shaping Texas—where integration, expansion, and collaboration are driving growth and performance.
