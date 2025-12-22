Modigent Releases New In Focus Episode Highlighting South Central Region Growth and Texas Expansion

Regional President Frank Doyle discusses Modigent’s growing Texas footprint and how Southland Mechanical strengthens a connected Texas corridor.

Whether you’re in Albuquerque, Austin, San Antonio, or Houston, the message is the same: one safety culture, one Modigent standard.” — Frank Doyle, Modigent South Central Region President

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new episode of Modigent In Focus pulls back the curtain on Modigent’s Texas strategy, as South Central Region President Frank Doyle details how integration and expansion are reshaping the region. The conversation centers on Modigent’s strengthened presence in Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Austin, and the Rio Grande Valley—and how these markets now operate as a connected “Texas corridor.” Doyle points to strong regional performance, a major Site Services operation supporting a large international airport, and increasing cross-company collaboration that is improving safety, resource sharing, and workforce deployment.A key highlight: Modigent’s acquisition of Southland Mechanical in Houston, which deepens Gulf Coast capabilities and expands the company’s reach across industrial, mission-critical, energy, healthcare, and infrastructure markets. Doyle notes that Houston’s long cooling season also demands high-performing service teams, an area where Modigent is scaling quickly.The episode also details the opening of a new regional hub in San Antonio, expanded operations in Austin, and continued growth in Harlingen—moves that solidify Modigent’s statewide coverage and support faster response times for clients across Texas.Doyle emphasizes that culture and safety remain the backbone of integration. “Whether you’re in Albuquerque, Austin, San Antonio, or Houston, the message is the same: one safety culture, one Modigent standard.”The segment closes with a look ahead: deeper integration, workforce development, and continued momentum across the region. The full episode is available now on Modigent’s website and YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/OvlAXvpOxZE?si=A2Z8znOpcXJHSRfu ###About ModigentHeadquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent drives innovation and growth nationwide with next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions. Operating coast-to-coast with a portfolio of specialized brands in HVAC, plumbing, and controls systems, Modigent is known for its commitment to service, collaboration, and integrity. Explore Modigent’s offerings, locations, and career opportunities at https://modigent.com/

Modigent In Focus with Frank Doyle: A look inside the strategy shaping Texas—where integration, expansion, and collaboration are driving growth and performance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.