MODIGENT WELCOMES SOUTHLAND MECHANICAL, EXPANDS FOOTPRINT IN KEY REGIONAL MARKET

Acquisition of Southland Mechanical expands Modigent’s capabilities in high-growth Houston market

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modigent, a market leader in infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions, announced today the strategic acquisition of Southland Mechanical, based in Houston, Texas. This move broadens Modigent’s national presence and integrates Southland Mechanical’s expertise in complex industrial HVAC environments, complemented by their project management and service teams.This acquisition is one of the significant steps in Modigent’s expansion, uniting companies with aligned values and complementary strengths. Founded by Allen Foglesong in 2008, Southland Mechanical has built a legacy on honesty, integrity, and reliability, earning respect in the Houston region. Known for creating a positive workplace, strong work culture, and delivering high-quality service in demanding environments, Southland Mechanical has grown to become a trusted contractor in industrial and commercial sectors.The transaction closed in Q3 of 2025 and marks Modigent’s entry into Houston, one of the largest HVAC markets in the United States. With 40% more service calls than any other city in Texas, Houston has been a high-priority market for Modigent’s strategic expansion.In a recent episode of Modigent In Focus, Regional President Frank Doyle spotlighted the enormous potential across Texas and the broader Southwest. In the segment, Doyle explained why Houston is a pivotal growth market and how Southland Mechanical’s capabilities align with Modigent’s long-term expansion strategy. His on-the-ground perspective offered a compelling look at the opportunities ahead and the momentum driving Modigent’s regional investments: https://youtu.be/OvlAXvpOxZE Daniel Bueschel, CEO of Modigent, stated: “Bringing Southland Mechanical into the Modigent family is a natural step in our growth. Their team, culture, and market strength impressed us deeply. We see in them a shared ethos and a passion for excellence that resonates with our vision. Houston is one of the largest HVAC markets in the nation, and Southland Mechanical brings exactly what we need to compete here—deep relationships in complex industrial environments and a leadership team committed to long-term growth.”Southland Mechanical specializes in serving regulated industrial environments, including refineries, chemical plants, natural gas infrastructure, water treatment facilities, and renewable energy operations. The company serves major industrial clients, including global manufacturers and leading renewable energy operators.Allen Foglesong, President of Southland Mechanical, added, “Joining Modigent allows us to bring our capabilities to a larger scale and give additional opportunities for growth to our team.”Vice President Cade Leitko will continue to oversee operations across Houston’s metro region alongside Foglesong as the company expands its service capabilities and workforce.The acquisition builds on Southland Mechanical’s established strengths while integrating Modigent’s advanced capabilities, and supports Modigent’s ongoing growth in key energy and industrial markets.For more information, visit https://southlandmech.com/ About Southland MechanicalFounded in 2008 and based in Houston, Texas, Southland Mechanical provides commercial and industrial HVAC solutions for complex environments and mission-critical facilities. The company specializes in design-build, retrofit, service, and maintenance, delivering reliable performance across a range of industrial and commercial applications. Guided by core values of honesty, integrity, and reliability, Southland Mechanical combines technical expertise with advanced safety protocols and technology-driven solutions. To learn more, visit https://southlandmech.com/ About ModigentHeadquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent drives innovation and growth nationwide with next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions. Operating coast-to-coast with a portfolio of specialized brands in HVAC, plumbing, and controls systems, Modigent is known for its commitment to service, collaboration, and integrity. Explore Modigent’s offerings, locations, and career opportunities at https://modigent.com/

