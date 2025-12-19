2026 Workshop Dates Announced: Registration for Carl J. Cox’s 40 Strategy Growth Workshop™ Opens December 30, 2025

40 Strategy logo Carl J. Cox, CEO and founder of 40 Strategy and 40 Accounting, addresses attendees during the 2025 program. A welcoming space awaits attendees of the 40 Strategy Growth Workshop™, where select CEOs and business owners gather for two days of strategic clarity, expert insights, and actionable planning. The workshop unfolds at a beautiful resort, where quiet surroundings and thoughtful amenities help leaders disconnect from the day-to-day and focus on crafting high-impact strategic plans. The inaugural 2025 cohort of the 40 Strategy Growth Workshop™—a select group of purpose-driven leaders—captured during their transformative two-day planning experience.

Early registration now open for past attendees; only 40 leaders will be accepted for the November 2–3, 2026 experience

“The need for clarity, real strategy, and focus has never been stronger. This workshop resets that. It gives business leaders the focus, tools, and path they can actually follow through on.” ” — Carl J. Cox, founder Strategy 40

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a sold-out 2025 event that ignited breakthroughs for leaders across the country, Carl J. Cox has announced the official dates and registration opening for the 2026 40 Strategy Growth Workshop™ , taking place November 2–3, 2026, at the Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort in Phoenix, Arizona. Public registration opens December 30, 2025,with early access already extended to past attendees. Attendance will again be capped at just 40 business owners and CEOs to preserve the intimacy, candor, and high-impact learning that define the workshop experience.The 2026 program expands significantly, introducing a deeper strategic framework and a full year of support designed to help CEOs create measurable transformation. Each participant will develop a Strategic Growth Plan, learn tax saving and wealth building strategies, and create AI integration frameworks. Leaders can choose from tiered participation options that build from a core experience to enhanced packages featuring Growth Drive Analysis, a VIP dinner, and a 12-month cohort program. The top tier also includes hotel accommodations and executive-level benefits for maximum impact.“The need for clarity, real strategy, and focus has never been stronger,” said Cox, founder of 40 Strategy and 40 Accounting. “Too many leaders are tired—tired of being stuck, tired of failed implementations, tired of doing it alone. This workshop resets that. It gives them the focus, tools, and path they can actually follow through on.”Attendees of the 2025 workshop described the experience as “a reset,” “absolutely phenomenal,” “engaging, practical, and powerful,” and “the best workshop I’ve attended in years.” Many praised its rare blend of strategic rigor, actionable insights, and deeper authenticity—an environment where leaders could rethink how they grow and how they lead. As one participant shared, “Every session offered something I could apply tomorrow.”New for 2026, the 40 Strategy Growth Workshop™ will feature a lineup of experts selected specifically to help leaders navigate a complex and uncertain economic landscape. Among confirmed speakers is Mike Garrison, a nationally recognized referral sales expert and author of "Can I Borrow Your Car?." His approach to authentic selling is especially relevant in today’s low-trust environment. Additional speakers will be announced over the coming months.Cox, who has helped generate more than $500 million in value for small and mid-sized companies, developed the 40 Strategy methodology to bridge the persistent gap between big vision and daily execution. His approach blends strategy, wealth, tax, AI, branding, and leadership into a two-day intensive that produces immediate clarity and a long-term plan leaders can activate right away. The workshop is ideal for CEOs and business owners with annual revenues between $400K and $40M who want to grow more intentionally, reduce operational costs, and build wealth with purpose in 2026. Attendance is by application to ensure the highest-quality peer environment.The November 2026 experience underscores Cox’s ongoing commitment to helping leaders grow with conviction and clarity. “This isn’t another strategy session like the ones people have had in the past,” Cox said. “This process is different. It’s intense, focused, and designed to transform how you work—and how you grow.”The workshop will take place at the Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort. With limited seating and early demand already building, interested leaders are encouraged to apply as soon as registration opens. To view the highlights from 2025 video, click HERE or type https://youtu.be/sn_YpErkFos?si=K_1QKDR-r1KELiQP into your browser.To learn more or apply beginning December 30, visit https://40strategy.com/the-40-strategy-growth-workshop/ ###About Carl J. CoxCarl J. Cox is the CEO and founder of 40 Strategy and 40 Accounting. He is the author of Lost at CEO: An Entrepreneur’s Guide to Strategy, host of the Measure Success podcast, and creator of the $4M Strategies™ mini-podcast. Carl has served as an executive leader in seven organizations that each grew between 2x and 7x, with operations on four continents. He is currently pursuing a 10-year vision to positively impact more than 1 million people, 10,000 organizations, and donate at least $1 million to charity. A sought-after speaker and podcast guest, Carl challenges audiences to think differently about strategy, defy the odds, and reach their destination faster. His message equips leaders to change their habits, execute with clarity, and discover a better way to grow. 40 Strategy is headquartered in North Plains, Oregon.About 40 Strategy EventsThe 40 Strategy Growth Workshop™ is a high-impact, two-day strategic planning experience for purpose-driven CEOs and business owners. Limited to a select group of leaders, each event combines teaching from 40 Strategy founder Carl J. Cox and a curated lineup of experts in tax, AI, wealth, sales, and leadership. Participants clarify mission and values, define 3–5 priority growth moves, and leave with a one-page strategic plan and a 10-week operating sprint they can execute immediately. 40 Strategy events are designed to help leaders build high-performing, values-driven companies that grow with clarity, conviction, and purpose.

A look back at the 40 Strategy Growth Workshop™, capturing the energy, insights, and breakthroughs from this inaugural cohort.

