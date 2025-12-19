Global Tech Executive & Author: Why Work-Life Balance is a Myth—and What to Do Instead

"Your Brain Weighs 500 Pounds" Empowers Readers to Master Mindset, Failure, and Life Integration

NH, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Derrick R. Pledger, a U.S. Army combat veteran turned global technology executive, has helped countless professionals transform their careers and lives with principles from his latest book, “Your Brain Weighs 500 Pounds.” This fast-paced, engaging self-help guide is designed for entrepreneurs, corporate employees, and individuals seeking to maximize performance and achieve their goals. He advocates that failure is an “asset” and we’ve all been lied to about the importance of work-life balance.Packed with actionable insights and hard-earned wisdom, the book challenges readers to rethink their approach to success, fear, and work-life dynamics. Through his candid and no-nonsense style, Pledger unveils the fallacy of work-life balance, advocating instead for meaningful work-life integration. Readers will also learn why running toward failure and mastering calculated risks far outweighs the comfort of playing it safe.Key Takeaways and Highlights:• Feed Your Brain as You Feed Your Body: The book underscores the importance of maintaining the right "mental diet" to pursue goals strategically, emphasizing that small, consistent improvements yield life-changing results.• Failing Should be Fun: Pledger motivates readers to reframe their perception of failure, viewing it as a stepping-stone rather than an obstacle.• Burning UP Instead of Burning OUT: Combining personal anecdotes and testimonials, the author demonstrates how adopting core principles has helped people across the globe elevate their careers and scale businesses into success stories.Kirkus Reviews touts Your Brain Weighs 500 Pounds as: “A formulaic but forceful series of personal and entrepreneurial guidelines. The material on offer here will be nothing new to frequent readers of motivational literature, but familiar advice can still be good advice, and this book is full of good advice.”With humor and an exciting sense of urgency, Pledger confronts the habits that hold people back and offers an alternative path toward building personal success.“Your Brain Weighs 500 Pounds” (ISBN: 9781544544403 / 9781544544397) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $32.99, the paperback retails for $18.99, and the ebook retails for $8.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:This is your recipe for success.You are on a journey toward the dreams and goals you've set for yourself. But a steady stream of useless information bombards your brain every day. To satisfy your appetite for success, you must fill your mind with the right balance of "nutrients" to support your discipline, productivity, and positive habits.In Your Brain Weighs 500 Pounds, Derrick Pledger provides an interactive and thought-provoking menu of one hundred lessons that will help you reach or acquire whatever it is you want, be it wealth, better relationships, career progression, or a healthier lifestyle.Packed with easy-to-follow principles, Your Brain Weighs 500 Pounds shows you how to effectively detox your mind, body, and soul. No matter how complicated your past relationships with failure and goal-setting are, you hold the power to control your behavior, change your mindset, and achieve your desired outcomes.About the AuthorDerrick is a US Army combat veteran, technology executive, digital strategist, and author of multiple books—one of which was co-written with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. He ran a multi-million-dollar export business in his late twenties and became a Fortune 500 Chief Information Officer (CIO) by the age of forty. He is extremely passionate about “democratizing” what it takes to be successful via sharing insights and behaviors that help corporate employees, entrepreneurs, and teams achieve upward mobility and desired outcomes.

