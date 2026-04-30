The Breaking of Time by USA Today Bestselling Author J.J. Hebert Wins Book Excellence Award in Urban Fantasy

The Breaking of Time: Winner, Book Excellence Awards

This recognition is both an honor and a milestone.” — J.J. Hebert

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Breaking of Time: Chronicles of the Arvynth by USA Today bestselling author J.J. Hebert has been named a Winner in the Urban Fantasy category of the prestigious Book Excellence Awards, recognizing its outstanding achievement in storytelling, design, and market appeal.Selected from thousands of global submissions, the novel stood out for its high-quality writing and immersive world-building. The Book Excellence Awards, an international competition dedicated to recognizing independent and traditionally published authors, praised the book as a compelling and noteworthy contribution to the urban fantasy genre.“It is with great pleasure to announce that the book you submitted into the Book Excellence Awards has been recognized as an award winner,” stated the organization in its official notification. “Out of thousands of entries, this book was selected for its high-quality writing, design and overall market appeal.”The Breaking of Time: Chronicles of the Arvynth transports readers into a richly layered universe where time fractures, destinies collide, and hidden powers reshape reality. The award highlights the book’s resonance with readers and its growing impact within the fantasy literary community.“This recognition is both an honor and a milestone,” said Hebert. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see the story connect with readers and be acknowledged on an international stage.”The Breaking of Time: Chronicles of the Arvynth is available on Amazon.com and other fine online retailers worldwide, including B&N, Target.com, and Walmart.com.About the AuthorJ.J. Hebert is a USA Today bestselling author and the founder of MindStir Media, one of the nation’s top self-publishing companies. Known for his entrepreneurial spirit and passion for storytelling, Hebert has helped thousands of authors bring their books to life while continuing to build his own catalog of compelling fiction.With The Breaking of Time: Chronicles of the Arvynth, Hebert expands his creative reach into urban fantasy, delivering a richly imagined world that blends suspense, imagination, and emotional depth. His work reflects a commitment to engaging readers through high-concept storytelling and immersive narratives.Hebert lives in New Hampshire and remains dedicated to both writing and empowering authors worldwide. To learn more about him, visit https://www.jjhebertonline.com About the Book Excellence AwardsThe Book Excellence Awards is an international literary competition that celebrates excellence in writing, publishing, and storytelling across a wide range of genres. The awards aim to help authors and publishers increase visibility, credibility, and readership worldwide.

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