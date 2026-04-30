'Time Is Running Out' by Terry Duncan Offers a Riveting Exploration of End-Times Prophecy

PA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prepare to uncover the mysteries of the End of Days with Terry Duncan’s compelling new book, “Time Is Running Out.” This thought-provoking and research-driven work dives deep into apocalyptic prophecy, providing readers with fresh insights into one of the most pressing questions of our time: what lies ahead as the end-times approach?Drawing from scripture, historical analysis, astronomical patterns, and the rhythms of Israel’s calendar, “Time Is Running Out” provides a detailed blueprint for understanding the Rapture, the Tribulation, and their potential impact on our world. With 166 pages of meticulous research and engaging narrative, Duncan explores key mysteries, including discrepancies in scriptural interpretation, the connection between ancient feasts and prophetic events, and the timeline of Jesus’ birth and crucifixion. Readers will also find answers to long-debated questions like whether the timing of the Rapture is knowable and how ancient prophecies align with today’s global challenges.“According to my research, the one thing Christians have been looking forward to for centuries is on the horizon,” Duncan shares. “This book isn’t about fear or sensationalism; it’s about preparation and understanding the remarkable patterns God has woven through history, scripture, and the cosmos.”Perfect for lovers of prophecy, Bible study, and uncovering ancient mysteries, “Time Is Running Out” invites readers to consider what role the end-times might play in their own lives. Whether you are a seasoned scholar of biblical prophecy or someone newly curious about what’s to come, this book promises clarity and insight paired with an urgency that challenges conventional thinking.Key Features Include:• An exploration of the Rapture and the Tribulation with unparalleled depth.• Groundbreaking research that connects celestial cycles, historical events, and ancient scripture.• A step-by-step investigation of prophecy thousands of years in the making.• A balanced and accessible tone that speaks to both the seasoned student and the curious reader.Terry Duncan, driven by a lifelong interest in prophecy and a passion for research, brings a unique and insightful perspective to the discussion of the end-times. With a grounded approach and a desire to help others prepare for life-altering events, his voice resonates with hope, urgency, and clarity.“Time Is Running Out” (ISBN: 9781969572579) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $11.99, and the ebook retails for $5.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:What if the End of Days isn’t just a distant prophecy, but a detailed sequence already unfolding? In this accessible and thought-provoking exploration, Terry draws from scripture, historical context, and fresh research to offer a new perspective on end-time events. This book goes beyond familiar headlines and speculation, focusing on the Rapture, the Tribulation, and the global impact these events may have on everyday life.Rather than relying on fear or sensationalism, Terry invites readers to consider the patterns woven through ancient texts and prophetic timelines. How might prophecy, scripture, cultural customs, historical facts and celestial cycles help us understand what’s coming? What do these events mean not just for nations, but for individuals?Whether you’re a longtime student of prophecy or newly curious about what the Bible says about the future, this book offers clarity, insight, and a grounded approach to one of the most urgent topics of our time. With a voice that’s both personal and precise, Terry opens the door to deeper understanding—and perhaps, preparation.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

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