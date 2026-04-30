New Book 'You’re Not the Problem' by Lori Montry Offers a Path to Lasting Change

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lori Montry, a somatic practitioner and author, challenges conventional self-help methods with her groundbreaking book, “You’re Not the Problem: End the Overwhelm, Restore Energy, and Make Progress that Lasts.” This 552-page guide offers readers a compassionate, science-backed approach to understanding and changing the patterns that shape their lives.At its core, “You’re Not the Problem” reframes the struggles we face as intelligent adaptations rather than flaws or failures. Montry draws upon neuroscience and somatic psychology to explain how our behaviors, thoughts, and reactions are shaped by experiences, creating patterns that often persist long past their usefulness. Instead of urging readers to rely on willpower, discipline, or self-judgment to force change, the book teaches how to work with these patterns - through building safety, capacity, and energy internally - to create meaningful and sustainable growth.“Many people feel stuck in cycles of overwhelm and frustration, believing they just need to try harder or be better to break free,” says Montry. “This book is here to tell them that they’re not the problem. Their patterns make sense, and with the right support, they can adapt and grow in ways that truly align with who they are.”With compassion and practical tools, “You’re Not the Problem” touches on topics like nervous system regulation, emotional resilience, and overcoming self-sabotage. Readers will learn actionable strategies to stop fighting against themselves, meet their underlying needs, and unlock their potential for lasting transformation.Unlike traditional self-help, Montry’s work shifts the focus from fixing behavior to understanding the root causes and working with them. The book’s emphasis on trauma-informed care and self-resourcing makes it a vital tool for anyone seeking relief from anxiety, burnout, emotional eating, or other habits rooted in unresolved adaptations.Montry’s personal and professional background deeply informs the book. Having faced her own struggles with disconnection, anxiety, and perfectionism, she spent over 15 years studying trauma and nervous system regulation to find a compassionate path forward. Her lived experience, combined with her professional expertise, creates an empowering blend of relatability and scientific insight.To further support readers, Montry has launched a weekly “You’re Not the Problem” Zoom group, where participants can come together to share, learn, and integrate the book’s teachings in a community setting. This collective space fosters connection, helping individuals feel less isolated in their struggles and creating opportunities for personal and collective healing.The book’s themes of compassion, validation, and sustainable growth make it a must-read for anyone seeking to transform how they show up for themselves and their lives.“You’re Not the Problem: End the Overwhelm, Restore Energy, and Make Progress that Lasts” (ISBN: 9781969572999) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $27.99, the audiobook retails for $7.47, and the ebook retails for $2.99 for a limited time. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:You are not the problem. You are the possibility.If you are tired of feeling like you're running from tigers all day, or can't get yourself to move off the couch, using food, shopping, wine, or endless scrolling to avoid your emotions and your life, know this: You're not broken. You're adapted.This book is here to walk with you through the inner terrain of self-image, identity, emotional resilience, and the hidden patterns that shape your habits and choices. Together, we explore the powerful role your nervous system plays in how you think, feel, and respond to life and how to work with it, not against it.You'll learn:• To shift out of survival mode, build true resilience, and expand your capacity to live, love, and create from your wholeness.• Practical tools, nervous system-based practices, and mindset shifts that support lasting change without pushing or fixing, by coming home to yourself.• Why willpower fails when your nervous system is stuck in survival mode, how it drives stress, cravings, and avoidance, and how to tend it so energy and motivation return.Clear stories make the science usable, and integration prompts help you apply each chapter in real situations. Using the Freedom Formula, we'll build you a clear pathway from the Adapted Self to the Expansive Self.Let's begin!About the Author:Lori Montry is a somatic practitioner and author of “You’re Not the Problem.” She knows what it’s like to feel stuck in patterns that don’t make sense and to try to change them with willpower, discipline, and more effort, only to find yourself right back where you started.Her work is rooted in a simple but often overlooked understanding: the patterns we struggle with are not personal failures, they’re adaptations. Lori helps people make sense of their behavior and learn how to support themselves instead of constantly pushing or judging.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

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