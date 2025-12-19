South Dakota Transportation Commission Awards Economic Development Grants (1)

For Immediate Release:

PIERRE, S.D. – At the South Dakota Transportation Commission meeting held on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, commissioners awarded $4 million in economic development grants for infrastructure improvements to counties and smaller communities across South Dakota. The economic development grant funds are designated to improve roads leading to schools, main business areas, hospitals, grain elevators, and other economic-based areas within a community. The grants provide funding for 80 percent of the construction costs to a maximum of $600,000.

“These economic development grants have proven to be a vital part of improving and strengthening our state's infrastructure,” said Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt. “Without the grant funds, many rural communities would not have the financial ability to foster economic development. Thankfully, these dollars will help position our local communities for long-term success.”

Following is the list of grants awarded by the Transportation Commission at the December meeting:

Community Access Grants:

City of Crooks received $600,000 for 3 rd and 4 th Streets, 1 st Avenue, and Park Drive which serve the truck route and business area;

City of Deadwood received $600,000 for Crescent Street which serves the rodeo grounds;

City of Hartford received $600,000 for Western Avenue which serves a business area;

City of Hecla received $547,000 for Pine Street and Depot Street which serve the elevator; and

City of Sinai received $193,800 for Park Avenue which serves a business area.



Agri-Business Grants:

Yankton County received $518,500 for 439 th Avenue which serves Yaggie’s, Inc.;

Fort Pierre received $463,000 for Buffalo Road which serves Sioux Nation; and

Blom Township received $ 518,500 for 473rd Avenue which serves Plainview Dairy.

Economic development grant program information and the application process are available on the SDDOT website located here or by contacting Paula Huizenga, Grants Program Engineer, at 605-773-6253.

