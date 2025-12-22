A&D Crowns First Champion in Annual Ugly Scale Contest

The winning FC-20 (28 Years Old)

Nationwide Search for Oldest, Most Beat Up, Bust Still Working A&D Equipment Finds 28-Year-Old Winner

Every submission was trust from our customers. We’re committed to delivering dependable equipment, working after countless hours and measurements. These stories reinforce exactly why we do what we do.” — Silvestro Rocchio

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A&D Weighing is thrilled to announce the winner of its first-ever Ugly Scale Contest , a celebration of the rugged durability and long lasting engineering behind A&D’s precision weighing instruments. The contest invited users across industries to submit photos and stories of their oldest, most “battle worn” A&D Weighing scales still hard at work, scales that may look rough, but continue to deliver reliable, accurate performance day after day.The Ugly Scale Contest launched earlier this fall in the spirit of Ugly Sweater Season, encouraging customers to showcase scales that have stood the test of time. Entries highlighted decades of spills, scrapes, scratches, and heavy use across industrial, laboratory, and manufacturing environments—each a testament to A&D’s engineering legacy. Finalists were announced beginning December 1, with the champion officially crowned today, December 17.“This contest was as fun as it was meaningful,” said Silvestro Rocchio, National Sales Manager at A&D Weighing. “Every submission showcased not just a scale, but years of trust from our customers. At A&D, we’re deeply committed to delivering long-lasting, high-quality scale and balance performance—equipment that continues to work dependably even after countless hours and measurements, while enduring countless scratches, dents, and dings. Seeing these stories reinforces exactly why we do what we do.”Participants competed for the grand prize package, which included:• Free maintenance/service on their winning scale OR a modern A&D equivalent—at no cost• A $500 Amazon gift card• Their very own A&D Ugly SweaterThe enthusiasm around the contest was overwhelming. A&D Weighing reviewed many entries described as battle worn beauties, with submitters proudly showcasing equipment still performing faithfully after 10 plus years of continuous use.The winner was an FC-20 Counting Scale from Faradco. Dubbed “Old Reliable” by David Lee of the company, it has been in use in their engine repair shop since 1997, faithfully counting thousands nuts and bolts for inventory, year after year, despite accumulating grime, grease, and discoloration.A&D Weighing extends a heartfelt thank you to everyone who participated and shared their stories. The company plans to continue celebrating customer experiences and the enduring performance of A&D scales in future campaigns. To see the full list of winners, visit https://weighing.andonline.com/ugly-scale-winners/ ________________________________________About A&D WeighingA&D Weighing is a global leader in precision measurement technology, offering laboratory balances, industrial scales, checkweighers, load cells, and measurement solutions built for accuracy, durability, and reliability across demanding applications.

