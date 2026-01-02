Leading the Fight Against Hypertension: A&D Medical Wins Gold at Anthem Awards.

Anthem Award Gold Winner

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A&D Medical proudly announces its recognition as a Gold Winner in Health: Partnership & Collaboration at the 5th Annual Anthem Awards, a global celebration of purpose-driven work. This honor underscores A&D Medical’s leadership in advancing cardiovascular health education worldwide.Championing Heart Health Through EducationHigh blood pressure remains the world’s leading silent killer, yet millions lack the knowledge to measure and manage it effectively. A&D Medical is changing that narrative. With nearly five decades of expertise in blood pressure monitoring, A&D Medical has evolved beyond devices—becoming a trusted voice in evidence-based heart health education.Earlier this year, A&D Medical launched an innovative, educational YouTube channel featuring Abraham Jacobson, a pharmacist and leading health influencer recognized for his work with the BBC, NHS, and YouTube Health. The platform delivers science-backed, practical guidance—ranging from tutorials on accurate blood pressure measurement to answering questions like, “Why does temperature affect my blood pressure?” The channel also hosts live Q&A sessions, creating an interactive space for individuals to engage directly with experts.“In just seven months, our channel has reached over a million people,” said Jacobson. “Our mission is simple: make heart health education accessible, engaging, and rooted in evidence. This recognition affirms that we’re making a real impact.”Brad Wiltz, General Manager of A&D Medical, added:“Being honored with a Gold Anthem Award validates our commitment to leadership in cardiovascular education. We’re not just providing devices—we’re empowering people with knowledge that saves lives.”About A&D Medical:For nearly 50 years, A&D Medical has been a pioneer in blood pressure monitoring and health technology. Our clinically validated devices and digital platforms are trusted worldwide for accuracy and reliability. Today, we extend that legacy by leading the charge in heart health education, ensuring that knowledge is as accessible as the tools to measure it.About The Anthem Awards:Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose & mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we’re defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging; Education, Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate.

