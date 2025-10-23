A&D Medical Named Finalist in 2025 Anthem Awards for Health Awareness Campaign

Ahtenm Award Finalist

We’re honored to be named an Anthem Award Finalist. Our YouTube channel has grown fast & is recognized as a trusted authority in cardiovascular health education—and we’re energized by what’s to come!” — Brad Wiltz, Director of the A&D Medical Business

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A&D Medical announced today that it has been named a Finalist in the Health, For Profit: Awareness category in The 5th Annual Anthem Awards Anthem Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Judges for the 5th Annual Anthem Awards include an esteemed panel of leaders from leading organizations and companies dedicated to social impact, including Nancy Brown, CEO, American Heart Association, Heather Malenshek, CMO, Land O’Lakes, Inc., Kim Getty, CEO, Deutsch, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Award-Winning Actor & LGBTQ+ Advocate, Belén Frau, Global Communications Manager, IKEA, Linda Roth, Chief Communications Officer, World Central Kitchen, C.D. Glin, Global Head of Social Impact, PepsiCo, and many others.“This hasn’t been an easy year for the impact sector, but the Anthem Awards community has once again stepped up to provide hope and change lives no matter the circumstances,” said Anthem Awards General Manager, Patricia McLoughlin. “This year’s Finalists are an exemplary group of changemakers that we are excited to uplift and celebrate over the next 16 days.”A&D Medical’s Mission to Combat Hypertension Through EducationHigh blood pressure remains the world’s leading silent killer, yet many people still don’t know how to measure it correctly. In March 2025, A&D Medical partnered with Abraham Jacobson, a pharmacist and top health YouTuber (800K+ subscribers, 4M+ monthly viewers), known for his work with the BBC, NHS, and YouTube Health.Jacobson now hosts weekly videos and live Q&As on A&D Medical's YouTube Channel , educating the public on blood pressure symptoms, prevention, and proper use of home monitors. This expert-led content empowers viewers to understand their readings, treatment options, and when to consult a healthcare provider—using science, not fear.“In less than six months, our A&D Medical Health Channel has reached over 150,000 viewers, generating 4,300 hours of watch time and more than 1.2 million impressions. Our goal has always been to make health education accessible, engaging, and rooted in evidence,” said Jacobson. “Being recognized by the Anthem Awards affirms that we’re reaching people in meaningful ways—and that’s incredibly motivating.”“We’re honored to be named an Anthem Award Finalist! Our YouTube channel has seen remarkable growth and is now recognized by YouTube as a trusted authority in cardiovascular health,” said Brad Wiltz, General Manager of A&D Medical. “We’re proud to be driving meaningful progress in health education—and energized by what’s to come.”Public Voting Now Open: Anthem Community Voice Vote:In celebration of this recognition, A&D Medical is participating in Anthem Community Voice, an annual public voting campaign that highlights the impactful contributions of Anthem Finalists. Supporters are invited to help A&D Medical secure the Community Voice honor by casting their votes online from October 14 through October 30 at Anthem Awards website at https://celebrate.anthemawards.com . To learn more about the voting process, viewers can watch host Abraham The Pharmacist explain how to vote on A&D Medical’s official YouTube Channel or vote online at Anthem Awards website. In addition to the Community Voice vote, all Finalists are in contention for Gold, Silver, or Bronze Anthem Awards, which will be determined by the Anthem Awards judging panel. Winners of the 5th Annual Anthem Awards will be officially announced on November 18, 2025. For more information about A&D Medical’s nomination and to cast your vote, visit celebrate.anthemawards.com.About A&D Medical:A&D Medical is dedicated to improving cardiovascular health through accurate, reliable, and user-friendly monitoring solutions. The product lines span clinical screening to advanced home-use devices that integrate effortlessly with digital health platforms.With nearly 50 years of experience, A&D Medical is a pioneer in blood pressure monitoring and health technology. Its clinically validated devices are trusted globally by healthcare professionals and consumers for their accuracy, reliability, and ease of use.A&D Medical is a division of A&D Company, Limited, a global leader in measurement equipment with operations across Asia, Europe, Australia, and the Americas. The company remains dedicated to improving health outcomes through precise, accessible, and innovative monitoring solutions.About The Anthem Awards:Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose & mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we’re defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging; Education, Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate. This season’s partners and sponsors include AARP, Sustainable Brands, NationSwell, The Bloom, the Social Innovation Summit and TheFutureParty. The Awards were founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, GLAAD, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.About The Webby Awards:Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising; Media & PR; Apps & Software; Social; Podcasts; Games and AI, Metaverse & Virtual. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received nearly 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include WP Engine, LinkedIn, Meltwater, NAACP, KPMG, Wall Street Journal, Vox Media, Deadline, AdAge, TechCrunch, The Hollywood Reporter, The Hustle, Morning Brew, Passionfruit, Embedded, Link in Bio, Creator Economy NYC, Creator Spotlight, AIGA, Vote Save America, and The Publish Press.Find The Anthem Awards Online:Website: anthemawards.comInstagram: @anthemawardsLinkedIn: The Anthem AwardsTikTok: @anthemawards

