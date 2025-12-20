On the Winter Solstice, humanity is invited into A Night to Illuminate Grief—a global pause for connection and peace.

LIGHT Movement A Night to Illuminate Grief: A Global Pause

We welcome you to join us on the longest night of the year to hold space for both love and grief.

We are living in a time of profound, collective grief. When grief is ignored or silenced, it often emerges as isolation and division. When grief is held together, it becomes a shared connection.” — Amy Pickett-Williams, LCSW, RYT

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the longest and darkest night of the year, people across the globe are invited to pause together for A Night to Illuminate Grief —a powerful, inclusive gathering honoring both personal and collective loss, and affirming a truth shared by all people: we are not alone.Hosted by LIGHT Movement (Love In Grief, Held Together), this annual community ritual takes place on the Winter Solstice, a time long recognized across cultures as a moment of reflection, meaning-making, and return. As the earth itself holds darkness and the promise of light, participants will gather to acknowledge grief in all its forms—death, illness, trauma, loss of identity, safety, relationship, community, homeland, and hope.“We are living in a time of profound collective grief,” says Amy Pickett-Williams, LCSW, RYT, founder of LIGHT Movement. “When grief goes unacknowledged, it often shows up as anger, isolation, and division. When grief is witnessed—together—it becomes connection, compassion, and humanity.”A Night to Illuminate Grief is intentionally non-denominational and inclusive, welcoming people of all spiritual backgrounds, identities, and life experiences. Through candle-lighting, spoken word, music, reflection, and shared ritual, the evening creates space to name loss, honor love, and remember our shared humanity.This event reflects LIGHT Movement’s core purpose:MissionTo bring grief and loss support and education to all people through somatic-based, accessible, evidence-informed practices.VisionTo create a world of peaceful, compassionate communities where no one grieves alone.Core GoalsRemind people they are not alone in their griefTeach the science of grief and somatic tools that support mind-body integration, meaning-making, and growthProvide compassionate resources and community connection for those who are grievingStand in solidarity with all people and all types of grief and loss, through a social-justice lensParticipants will be invited to:Honor both personal and collective griefJoin a global pause, gathering with others around the world at the same momentExperience grief as something meant to be held in community, not in isolationRemember that grief is not something to fix, but something to witness, honor, and carry togetherThe evening will conclude with opportunities to connect with local and national grief-support organizations, reinforcing LIGHT Movement’s commitment to community care and collective healing.Event DetailsWhat: A Night to Illuminate Grief – A Global PauseWhen: December 21, 2025 | 7:00 PM MTWhere: In-Person in Denver, CO & Livestreamed GloballyCost: Free and open to the publicWho: All people. All types of grief.Founded in 2023, LIGHT Movement is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing somatic-based grief support, education, and community rituals to people worldwide. Through accessible programs, trainings, and collective gatherings, LIGHT Movement helps individuals and communities work with grief and grow through it—together.

