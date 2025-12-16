LIGHT Movement new logo

You are not alone. On the longest night of the year, we pause together to honor all forms of grief and remember our shared humanity.

A Night to Illuminate Grief is a pause. A remembering. A collective exhale. A moment to say: your grief matters, your losses count, and you do not have to carry them alone.” — Amy Pickett-Williams, LCSW, RYT

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the Longest Night of the Year, the World Is Invited to Pause Together A Global Pause: A Night to Illuminate Grief — December 21, 2025On the darkest night of the year, people around the world will be invited to do something rare and radical in today’s fast-moving, fractured world: pause together.At 7:00 p.m. MT on December 21, 2025, LIGHT Movement will host A Global Pause: A Night to Illuminate Grief, a free, inclusive, interfaith community ritual held both in person and livestreamed globally. On this night, individuals, families, communities, and organizations across cultures and continents will stop—simultaneously—to honor what every human being carries: grief.This is not only a night to grieve death, though death will be honored. It is also a night to acknowledge the many losses shaping our lives and our world: loss of safety, identity, health, relationships, community, homeland, certainty, innocence, and hope. It is a night for ALL people and ALL types of grief and loss.“We are living in an era of profound, unacknowledged collective grief,” said Amy Pickett-Williams, LCSW, RYT, founder of LIGHT Movement and a national speaker on grief and somatic healing. “When grief has no place to go, it does not disappear—it often turns into anger, polarization, burnout, violence, and disconnection. When grief is witnessed and held, especially in community, it becomes something else: connection, meaning, and humanity.”Across cultures and spiritual traditions, the winter solstice has long been recognized as a sacred threshold—a moment to turn inward, reflect, and remember that even in the deepest darkness, light is already on its way. A Night to Illuminate Grief draws on this ancient wisdom, offering a simple yet powerful collective ritual that includes moments of silence, candle-lighting, readings, and shared presence.The event will be guided by grief-informed facilitators and faith and spiritual representatives from diverse traditions, symbolizing unity and solidarity across differences. Participation is open to individuals, families, congregations, workplaces, schools, and communities worldwide.LIGHT Movement’s mission is to bring grief and loss support and education to all people through somatic-based, accessible, evidence-informed practices. Its vision is a world of peaceful communities where no one grieves alone. This night reflects that vision—creating space not to fix grief, rush it, or explain it away, but to honor it together.“This is not a protest. It is not a performance,” Pickett-Williams said. “A Night to Illuminate Grief is a pause. A remembering. A collective exhale. A moment to say: your grief matters, your losses count, and you do not have to carry them alone.”Participation is free and open to the public. Individuals and organizations are encouraged to attend, host watch gatherings, light candles in solidarity, and share the invitation widely.Event DetailsWhat: A Global Pause: A Night to Illuminate GriefWhen: December 21, 2025 | 7:00 p.m. MTWhere: In person and livestreamed globallyWho: Open to ALL people and ALL types of grief and lossCost: FreeFor more information or to register, visit lightmvmt.comMedia Contact:Amy Pickett-Williams, LCSW, RYTFounder, LIGHT Movementinfo@lightmvmt.com

