A Global Pause for A Night to Illuminate Grief

On 12/21, communities across the globe will pause together to acknowledge grief in all its forms and confront a growing crisis of unspoken, collective loss.

A shared pause. A shared light. A reminder that grief does not isolate us—it connects us.” — Amy Pickett-Williams

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Global Pause for a Night to Illuminate GriefOn the Winter Solstice, the World Is Invited to Stop—TogetherDecember 21, 2025 | 7:00 p.m. MT | Local Gatherings + Global LivestreamOn the longest night of the year, people around the world are being invited into a rare and powerful collective act: a global pause to honor grief in all its forms.On December 21, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. Mountain Time, LIGHT Movement will host A Global Pause: A Night to Illuminate Grief , a free, inclusive gathering held both in person and via livestream. Timed with the winter solstice, the event invites individuals, families, and communities across the globe to stop—together—and acknowledge a universal human truth: we all grieve.This is not only a night for mourning death. It is a night to honor the many losses shaping our world today: loss of safety, relationships, identity, health, community, homeland, dreams, and hope.“We are living in a time of profound and collective grief,” says Amy Pickett-Williams, LCSW, RYT, founder of the non-profit, LIGHT Movement. “So much of this grief is unspoken, unritualized, and unsupported. When grief has nowhere to go, it often turns into anger, polarization, and violence. When grief is witnessed and held, it can become connection, humanity, and healing.”A Global Pause: A Night to Illuminate Grief creates space for that witnessing. Participants around the world are invited to light a candle, name their losses aloud or silently, listen to readings from diverse cultural and spiritual traditions, and stand in solidarity with others—across differences, borders, and beliefs.The event is rooted in LIGHT Movement’s mission:to create a world where no one grieves alone.Through community rituals, somatic-based grief support, and accessible education, LIGHT Movement offers spaces of belonging for all people and all types of loss. The winter solstice was chosen intentionally—a night that has long symbolized reflection, ritual, and return. On the darkest night of the year, the event holds both darkness and light, grief and resilience, pain and possibility.“This is a simple act with profound impact,” says Pickett-Williams. “A shared pause. A shared light. A reminder that grief does not isolate us—it connects us.”Event DetailsWhat: A Global Pause: A Night to Illuminate GriefWhen: December 21, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. MTWhere: Local gatherings + global livestreamCost: Free and open to allLearn more: lightmvmt.comLIGHT Movement encourages community leaders, organizations, media outlets, and individuals to share the invitation widely. Even a single post or message can reach someone who is grieving silently and believes they are alone.Sample language for sharing:On December 21st, the winter solstice, I’m joining people around the world in a global pause for “A Night to Illuminate Grief.” At 7 p.m. MT, light a candle and join this collective ritual honoring all forms of grief and loss. Learn more at lightmvmt.com.Because in a grieving world, reminders matter:Your grief matters.You belong.About LIGHT MovementFounded in 2023, LIGHT Movement is dedicated to bringing somatic-based, accessible, and evidence-informed grief support to people worldwide. Through rituals, education, and community connection, LIGHT Movement stands in solidarity with all people and all forms of grief.For media inquiries, interviews, or additional materials, please visit lightmvmt.com or contact LIGHT Movement directly.— END

