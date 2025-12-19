All I Want for Christmas is you to Check the Highway Hotline and Give Snowplows Space

CANADA, December 19 - Released on December 19, 2025

The Ministry of Highways has a few travel safety reminders to help keep spirits bright as you jingle all the way this festive season.

"During the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, please remember the right call beats a close call," Highways Minister Kim Gartner said. "Check the Highway Hotline before your travels, as weather can change rapidly. Give our snowplows room as our equipment operators are often out in challenging road conditions and away from their families during this special time of year."

Saskatchewan's 26,500 km of highways are treated for ice and cleared of snow by a team of operators and a fleet of about 300 snowplows and other equipment across the province.

Motorists are reminded to stay back to give snowplows room, as the equipment when clearing highways can create mini blizzards behind and near them called the Snow Zone. Drivers should be patient around snowplows, which pull over when safe to do so every 10 to 15 kilometres to let motorists pass. To see or share on social media a Snow Zone video, please visit the ministry's YouTube channel.

Road condition updates are regularly received from equipment operators in the field and posted by Highway Hotline staff.

To take advantage of its newest features, download the latest version of the Highway Hotline smartphone app for free in the Google and Apple online stores. The provincial road information service can also be accessed online at https://hotline.gov.sk.ca/map or by calling 511 to select the highway you wish to hear the latest available road conditions.

The Highway Hotline has a camera network of more than 50 locations to help provide better insight about weather and road conditions. Two additional cameras were added this fall along Trans-Canada Highway 1 near Rush Lake and along Highway 13 near the junction of Highway 47 at Stoughton. Camera images can be seen on the Highway Hotline map.

Snowplows' recent locations can be viewed on the Highway Hotline by using the Track My Plow feature.

The ministry encourages you to consider helping promote road safety by sharing on social media a Highway Hotline and Snow Zone videos playlist at:

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLe3eRil6A0inV3CYmg4hl8Ki9iqo0uENn&si=yggoAwkwvDA36Olx.

