Company Fined $8,000 for Worker Injury

CANADA, December 23 - Released on December 23, 2025

On December 10, 2025, SMK Contracting pleaded guilty in Carlyle Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.

The company was charged with contravening clause 3-1 (a) of the regulations (being an employer at a place of employment, fail to provide and maintain plant, systems of work and working environments that ensure, as far as is reasonably practicable, the health and safety and welfare at work of the employer's workers, resulting in a serious injury of a worker). Two other charges were stayed.

As a result, the Court imposed a fine of $5,714.29, along with a victim fine surcharge of $2,285.71, for a total amount of $8,000.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on July 13, 2023 near Wawota, Saskatchewan. A worker was seriously injured when they fell approximately fourteen feet from an unsecured ladder.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works with employers and workers to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, intervention and enforcement.

