Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Saskatoon

December 23, 2025

On Saturday, December 20, 2025, at approximately 12:29 a.m., the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) received a notification from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) regarding an officer-involved shooting that had just taken place during an ongoing incident in Saskatoon.

SIRT's Civilian Executive Director accepted the notification as within SIRT's mandate and directed an investigation by SIRT.

On December 19, SPS received information relating to ongoing mental health concerns and alleged threats to cause death or bodily harm by a 25-year-old man. At approximately 4:12 p.m., SPS members were dispatched to a residential address on the 1500 block of Rayner Avenue in Saskatoon, where they contained the location and attempted to interact with the man.

As the man refused to exit the residence, various other SPS resources were dispatched to the scene, including negotiators and members of the Tactical Support Unit (TSU). At approximately 10:10 p.m., SPS obtained a warrant to allow entry into the residence to arrest the man but continued with efforts to convince the man to exit the residence voluntarily. At approximately 11:41 p.m., the man partially emerged from the residence and a confrontation took place, during which one member of TSU discharged several rounds from his service firearm, striking the man. Despite being struck, the man remained in the residence and refused to exit.

At approximately 1:58 a.m., SPS members entered the residence and at approximately 2:09 a.m., the man was taken into custody. During the process of taking the man into custody, several less-lethal devices were deployed.

Immediately after the man was taken into custody, first aid was provided by SPS members and EMS was contacted. EMS arrived at the scene and transported the man to hospital in Saskatoon where he remains in stable condition.

Following the notification, a SIRT team consisting of the Civilian Executive Director and seven SIRT investigators was deployed to commence the investigation. SIRT's investigation will examine the conduct of police during this incident, including the circumstances surrounding the man's arrest. SPS will maintain responsibility for the investigation of the original complaint as well as the man's actions during the incident. Several knives were recovered from the incident scene and have been secured as exhibits for both the SIRT and SPS investigations.

No further information will be released at this time. A final report will be issued to the public within 90 days of the investigation ending.

SIRT's mandate is to investigate alleged cases of serious injury, death, sexual assault or interpersonal violence arising from the actions or omissions of on and off-duty police officers, or while an individual is in police custody.

