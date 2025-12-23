Wildlife Offences Result in $12,000 in Fines and Hunting Suspensions

CANADA, December 23 - Released on December 23, 2025

A public tip led to a conservation officer investigation and subsequent convictions for wildlife trafficking and the unlawful transport of wildlife parts, resulting in significant fines and long-term hunting suspensions for a Saskatchewan resident and related charges in British Columbia.

In March 2022, the General Investigations Section of the Ministry of Community Safety (previously called Corrections, Policing and Public Safety) received information regarding suspected trafficking of bear gall bladders. Conservation officers began their investigation in Maidstone, SK and later expanded the investigation into British Columbia, where a second suspect was identified. Maidstone is located approximately 56 kilometers east of Lloydminster.

The Saskatchewan portion of the investigation concluded in Lloydminster Provincial Court. On November 24, 2025, Weol Ran Lee, of Maidstone, pleaded guilty to trafficking in wildlife, including black bear paws and gall bladders. She received a $7,000 fine and a five-year hunting suspension.

Lee also pleaded guilty to unlawfully transporting wildlife parts between provinces after purchasing bear paws illegally in Saskatchewan and taking them into Alberta. For this offence, she was fined $5,000, prohibited from possessing bear parts for five years, and had any money seized in connection with the offence ordered forfeiture.

Earlier in the investigation, in August 2025, the second suspect and family member of Lee pleaded guilty in British Columbia, to unlawful possession and wildlife trafficking involving bear parts and was fined $9,875.

Trafficking in wildlife undermines lawful hunting, devalues public natural resources, and can negatively affect wildlife populations and broader ecosystem health. The Government of Saskatchewan reminds the public that information from citizens plays an important role in protecting wildlife and supporting enforcement efforts.

If you suspect wildlife, fisheries, forestry or environmental violations, please call Saskatchewan's toll-free Turn in Poachers and Polluters (TIPP) line at 1-800-667-7561. You can also report violations online at saskatchewan.ca/tipp. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for cash rewards from the SaskTIP Reward Program.

