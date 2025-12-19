Uniphy Launches OEM-Ready Interaction Platform Built on Commercially Available Components

Uniphy BeyondTouch for Consumer Uniphy BeyondTouch for Household Appliances Uniphy BeyondTouch 2.0 Smart Surface

New platform combines production-ready architecture, advanced haptics, high-resolution sensing. Uniphy secured £3m from Mercia to accelerate commercial rollout

OEMs want technologies that innovate without disrupting production. We built this platform so our customers can integrate next-generation interfaces using their existing supply chains and processes.” — Jim Nicholas, CEO of Uniphy

LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uniphy today announced the debut of its OEM-ready interaction platform, engineered to bring expressive, intelligent touch surfaces into mass-market products across automotive, appliances, and consumer electronics. The platform is built entirely on commercially available components, giving manufacturers a clear, low-risk, and immediately feasible path into production.This launch follows Uniphy’s recent £3 million investment from Mercia, supporting the company’s transition from R&D to scaled OEM engagement and manufacturing readiness.OEM Production Readiness: Manufacturable TodayUniphy’s platform integrates:• GUI for pressure-aware, gesture-rich interaction• Programmable haptics enabling brand-specific tactile signatures• Dynamic illumination for expressive feedback and state indication• OEM SDK for rapid prototyping and application developmentBecause the architecture relies solely on commercially available components, OEMs avoid the risks associated with custom silicon, exotic materials, or nonstandard manufacturing processes.“OEMs want technologies that innovate without disrupting production,” said Jim Nicholas, CEO of Uniphy. “We built this platform so our customers can integrate next-generation interfaces using their existing supply chains and processes.”High-Fidelity Sensing and Advanced HapticsUniphy’s analog sensing technology has 60-80dB of pressure-awareness dynamic range, along with a rich combination of five key sensing parameters, including:• pressure/force gradients• contact area and deformation• gesture speed, rhythm, and trajectory• moisture and surface wetness• finger optical properties (skin tone, oils, contamination)These high-dimensional inputs enable surfaces that feel alive: responsive sliders, sculpted 3D controls, and immersive lighting-haptics combinations suitable for kitchens, bathrooms, mobility cabins, industrial equipment, and premium consumer devices.“Uniphy is a new design medium—shape, force, motion, and light working together,” said Turi Cacciatore, Uniphy’s design partner. “It aligns with key UX shifts toward more adaptive, progressive, predictive, and immersive experiences.”AI-Ready Interaction LayerUniphy’s platform is designed to support the next generation of AI-enhanced interfaces, enabling:• Adaptive responses to users and environments• Progressive evolution as users learn or change• Predictive behaviors informed by high-resolution input data• Immersive multi-modal interactions that extend beyond flat screensOEMs can create personalized interaction models and brand-signature haptic profiles, enhancing differentiation across product lines.Built for Real Market Needs: Automotive, Appliances, ConsumerAutomotive• 3D, eyes-free controls for safer interaction• Universal glove compatibility• Surfaces durable against vibration, dust, and contaminantsAppliances (Domestic & Industrial)• Seamless, wipe-clean 3D controls for kitchens and bathrooms• Reliable operation with wet hands, detergents, steam, and food residues• Expressive sliders and buttons for cooking, temperature, and mode selection• Glove-friendly interaction for everyday household needs• Immersive light + haptic feedback for intuitive, eyes-free control• High-duty-cycle, contamination-tolerant force sensing for commercial workflows• Precision dose, pressure, and temperature control in demanding environmentsConsumer• Premium 3D forms for home, bathroom, and kitchen interfaces• Expressive illumination + haptics for emotionally rich feedback• Next-generation controls for gaming, VR, and entertainment systemsAt CES, Uniphy will showcase these applications through its new GUI, hands-on demonstrations, and vertical-specific examples.AvailabilityThe OEM interaction platform is available now for partner evaluation.To schedule a meeting, contact heather.hilton@uniphy.global

