Tenstorrent and CoreLab partner to develop “Atlantis,” an open-architecture computing platform for robotics, automotive

SINGAPORE, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tenstorrent , a leader in high-performance RISC-V CPUs and AI, and CoreLab Technology, a leader in custom processor IP and silicon solutions, are announcing a strategic partnership to deliver an industry-first open-architecture computing platform tailored for the fast-evolving robotics and automotive markets.Tenstorrent’s RISC-V CPU IP will be combined with CoreLab Technology’s energy-efficient IP and SoC solutions. This partnership brings forward the Atlantis platform, an open-architecture compute platform that addresses the demanding AI-computing requirements of robotics and automotive systems.Atlantis combines performance, power efficiency and low total cost of ownership with extensive customization capabilities. All RISC-V CPU cores within the platform support deep customization, enabling customers to tailor and optimize compute resources for robotics, autonomous driving, and target new levels of embodied intelligence. Broad support for open-architecture CPU IPs further enhances its adaptability, accelerating innovation in fast-evolving robotics and automotive markets.This collaboration is spearheaded by Jim Keller, CEO of Tenstorrent, and Allen Wu, Chairman of CoreLab Technology. Keller, a veteran CPU architect with a record of innovation at Apple, Tesla, and Intel, brings expertise in building scalable, high-performance architectures. Wu, an accomplished industry executive with a track record of building multi-billion-dollar CPU IP revenue from the ground up at Arm, adds extensive experience in creating successful processor businesses and ecosystems.“Our mission together is to bring RISC-V to as many different markets as possible,” said Jim Keller. “Our high performance Ascalon CPU, combined with CoreLab’s efficient SoC solution delivers an industry-first RISC-V solution for robotics and automotive.”“CoreLab Technology’s focus is on building open-architecture custom processors and is committed to empowering innovators to chart their own course in AI-computing SoCs.” said Allen Wu, Chairman of CoreLab Technology. “Together with Tenstorrent, we are creating a comprehensive computing platform that can serve diverse markets and drive broader RISC-V adoption, enabling innovators to embrace the exciting possibilities of the AI era.”Through this partnership, Tenstorrent and CoreLab Technology are uniting technical innovation with ecosystem leadership to accelerate the global adoption of RISC-V. By delivering a scalable, customizable, and safety-ready CPU IP portfolio, the companies are enabling customers to unlock new levels of performance and efficiency—driving the next wave of computing innovation.About TenstorrentTenstorrent builds computers for AI. Headquartered in North America, it has offices in Toronto, Austin, Silicon Valley, Belgrade, Tokyo, Bangalore, Singapore, and Seoul. The company brings together experts in AI software, computer architecture, silicon design, and advanced systems, backed by investors such as Eclipse Ventures and Real Ventures. Tenstorrent’s products include high-performance AI chips as well as its own RISC-V cores, offering licenses for its RISC-V and AI cores externally. For more information, please visit https://tenstorrent.com/ About CoreLab TechnologyHeadquartered in Singapore, CoreLab Technology is supported by a world-class processor IP team with a proven track record in developing and shipping multiple generations of CPU/NPU IP with over a billion chips shipped worldwide. CoreLab Technology is committed to empowering innovators to chart their own course in the AI-computing SoCs with custom processor and silicon solutions. For more information, please visit https://corelabtech.com/

